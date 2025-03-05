Technology News
Crime Patrol to Stream on Netflix from March 17: Everything You Need to Know

Netflix will stream Crime Patrol from March 17, 2025, bringing its gripping crime stories to a wider audience.

Netflix is set to expand its crime-based content library with Crime Patrol, one of India's longest-running true-crime anthology series. Hosted by Anup Soni, the show has been on air since 2003, featuring dramatised recreations of real-life crimes. The series, known for its gripping storytelling and focus on crime awareness, has remained popular over the years. While it has been available on SonyLIV, it will now be accessible to a wider audience through Netflix starting March 17, 2025.

When and Where to Watch Crime Patrol

The true-crime series Crime Patrol will be available for streaming on Netflix from March 17, 2025. The show has been previously streaming on SonyLIV, where it has continued to garner a dedicated viewership. With its addition to Netflix, the series is expected to reach a broader audience, making it more accessible to crime thriller enthusiasts.

Official Trailer and Plot of Crime Patrol

A detailed look at real-life criminal cases, Crime Patrol presents dramatized reconstructions of incidents involving kidnapping, murder, fraud, and other serious offenses. The show aims to educate viewers on crime prevention while shedding light on the circumstances that lead to such incidents. Anup Soni, the host, provides insights into these cases, offering awareness and preventive measures. The format remains focused on in-depth storytelling and thorough investigation, giving audiences a deeper understanding of crime patterns and law enforcement efforts.

Cast and Crew of Crime Patrol

The series has been hosted by multiple personalities over the years, with Anup Soni being the most recognised face of Crime Patrol. Other hosts have included Diwakar Pundir, Shakti Anand, Sakshi Tanwar, Sanjeev Tyagi, Nissar Khan, Manish Raj Sharma, Sonali Kulkarni, Divyanka Tripathi, Ashutosh Rana, Renuka Shahane, and Nakuul Mehta. The show was originally developed by Subramanian S. Iyer for Sony Entertainment Television, with production handled by Cinevistaas Limited and later Optimystix Entertainment.

With its move to Netflix, Crime Patrol continues its long-standing mission of raising crime awareness and informing viewers about the complexities of criminal investigations.

