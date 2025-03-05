Technology News
English Edition

Baapu OTT Release Date: Telugu Satirical Drama Starring Brahmaji to Stream on JioHotstar Soon

The Telugu satire Baapu, starring Brahmaji, arrives on JioHotstar on March 7, offering a second chance at success.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 March 2025 16:37 IST
Baapu OTT Release Date: Telugu Satirical Drama Starring Brahmaji to Stream on JioHotstar Soon

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Baapu, featuring Brahmaji, streams on JioHotstar from March 7

Highlights
  • Baapu, featuring Brahmaji, streams on JioHotstar from March 7
  • The film blends satire with rural struggles in a comedic way
  • Despite low box office numbers, Baapu aims to find an audience on OTT
Advertisement

Telugu satire Baapu, featuring Brahmaji and Aamani, is gearing up for its OTT release following its theatrical debut on February 21, 2025. The film, which presents a rural family's struggles through a comedic lens, is set to stream on JioHotstar from March 7, 2025. Despite receiving praise for its storytelling and performances, the movie faced stiff competition at the box office. Now, with its digital premiere, Baapu has another chance to reach a wider audience.

When and Where to Watch Baapu

After a brief theatrical run, Baapu will be available for streaming on JioHotstar from March 7, 2025. Viewers who missed it in cinemas can now watch it on the platform at their convenience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Baapu

The trailer of Baapu hinted at a story rooted in rural life, using satire to highlight economic hardships. The film revolves around a farming family forced into an unforeseen crisis, leading them to make a difficult choice. Instead of resorting to melodrama, the narrative employs humour to tackle serious societal themes. Directed by Daya, the film combines emotion and comedy to portray the realities of rural struggles.

Cast and Crew of Baapu

Veteran actor Brahmaji plays the lead role, supported by Aamani, Dhanya Balakrishna, Sudhakar Reddy Kethiri, and Srinivas Avasarala. The film is backed by producers Raju and CH. Bhanu Prasad Reddy under Comrade Film Factory and Atheera Productions. RR Dhruvan has composed the music, while Vasu Pendem handled the cinematography. Aalayam Anil is credited as the editor, and Sripal Macharla took charge of production design.

Reception of Baapu

Theatrically, Baapu struggled to perform amid larger commercial releases. The film had a limited box office run, but its strong themes and satirical approach could find success in the digital space. Telugu audiences have shown a growing preference for rural dramas and Baapu's arrival on OTT may help it garner appreciation from viewers seeking compelling storytelling.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Baapu, Baapu OTT Release, Baapu Movie, Baapu Telugu Film, Brahmaji, Aamani, JioHotstar, Telugu Satire, Baapu Streaming Date
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Showcases Flexible Briefcase, Flex Gaming Console and 27-Inch 500 Hz QD-OLED Monitor at MWC 2025
Baapu OTT Release Date: Telugu Satirical Drama Starring Brahmaji to Stream on JioHotstar Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. Infinix GT 30 Pro Key Features Leaked; May Offer Gaming Trigger Buttons
  3. Pixel Drop for March Brings New Features to Gemini Live and More Apps
  4. Android 16 Will Be Released in June, Google Official Reportedly Confirms
  5. Samsung Expands One UI 7 Beta Programme to More Phones and Regions
  6. Tecno Camon 40 Series With One-Tap Button Unveiled at MWC 2025
  7. Nubia Neo 3 5G, Nubia Neo 3 GT 5G With Bypass Charging Launched
  8. Xiaomi Holi Sale Brings Discounts on Redmi Note 14 5G and Other Phones
  9. Firefly's Moon Lander Just Made History with a Successful Touchdown
#Latest Stories
  1. 20,000-Year-Old Transport Marks in New Mexico Reveal Early American Mobility
  2. Crime Patrol to Stream on Netflix from March 17: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Baapu OTT Release Date: Telugu Satirical Drama Starring Brahmaji to Stream on JioHotstar Soon
  4. Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Game Changer Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan Starrer Movie in Hindi Language Online?
  6. Laila OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vishwak Sen’s Film Online
  7. Assassin's Creed Shadows' Main Story Is Reportedly 30-40 Hours Long
  8. Samsung Showcases Flexible Briefcase, Flex Gaming Console and 27-Inch 500 Hz QD-OLED Monitor at MWC 2025
  9. T Coronae Borealis Nova Event: When and Where to See the 'Blaze Star'
  10. Firefly Blue Ghost Moon Lander Successfully Lands on Moon for NASA Mission
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »