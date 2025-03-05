Baapu OTT Release Date: Telugu Satirical Drama Starring Brahmaji to Stream on JioHotstar Soon

Telugu satire Baapu, featuring Brahmaji and Aamani, is gearing up for its OTT release following its theatrical debut on February 21, 2025. The film, which presents a rural family's struggles through a comedic lens, is set to stream on JioHotstar from March 7, 2025. Despite receiving praise for its storytelling and performances, the movie faced stiff competition at the box office. Now, with its digital premiere, Baapu has another chance to reach a wider audience.

When and Where to Watch Baapu

After a brief theatrical run, Baapu will be available for streaming on JioHotstar from March 7, 2025. Viewers who missed it in cinemas can now watch it on the platform at their convenience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Baapu

The trailer of Baapu hinted at a story rooted in rural life, using satire to highlight economic hardships. The film revolves around a farming family forced into an unforeseen crisis, leading them to make a difficult choice. Instead of resorting to melodrama, the narrative employs humour to tackle serious societal themes. Directed by Daya, the film combines emotion and comedy to portray the realities of rural struggles.

Cast and Crew of Baapu

Veteran actor Brahmaji plays the lead role, supported by Aamani, Dhanya Balakrishna, Sudhakar Reddy Kethiri, and Srinivas Avasarala. The film is backed by producers Raju and CH. Bhanu Prasad Reddy under Comrade Film Factory and Atheera Productions. RR Dhruvan has composed the music, while Vasu Pendem handled the cinematography. Aalayam Anil is credited as the editor, and Sripal Macharla took charge of production design.

Reception of Baapu

Theatrically, Baapu struggled to perform amid larger commercial releases. The film had a limited box office run, but its strong themes and satirical approach could find success in the digital space. Telugu audiences have shown a growing preference for rural dramas and Baapu's arrival on OTT may help it garner appreciation from viewers seeking compelling storytelling.