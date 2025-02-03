Technology News
Boult Drift Max Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Support, IP68 Rating Launched in India

Boult Drift Max has a 2.01-inch HD display with a 240x260 pixel resolution

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 February 2025 18:08 IST
Boult Drift Max Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Support, IP68 Rating Launched in India

Photo Credit: Boult

Boult Drift Max launched in Black, Coal Black and Silver shades

Highlights
  • Boult Drift Max has Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity
  • Boult Drift Max has over 120 sports modes
  • It integrates Google Assistant and Siri for hands-free control
Boult Drift Max smartwatch has been launched in India. The budget wearable offers Bluetooth calling functionality that lets users make and receive voice calls directly from their wrists. The Boult Drift Max boasts a 2.01-inch display and offers health tracking features like SpO2 monitoring alongside blood pressure monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and female health tracking. It arrives with an IP68-rated build for water and dust resistance. The Boult Drift Max offers more than 120 sports modes and multiple fitness tracking features. It has more than 250 watch faces as well.

Boult Drift Max Price in India

The new Boult Drift Max is priced at Rs. 1,099 in India for the silicon strap variant. The steel strap version is priced at Rs. 1,199. It is offered in three colour options — Black, Coal Black, and Silver. It will go on sale via the company website, Amazon and Flipkart.

Boult Drift Max Specifications

As mentioned, the Boult Drift Max features a 2.01-inch HD display with 240x260 pixel resolution and 350nits brightness. The wearable has a rectangular display, features a rotating crown for navigation, and offers more than 250 watch faces. It supports Bluetooth calling that lets wearers make calls and receive them directly on the watch through the built-in speaker and microphone. It also has Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Boult Drift Max has over 120 sports modes including running, cycling, yoga basketball among others. It comes with a SpO2 (blood oxygen) monitoring sensor and a 24x7 heart rate monitoring sensor. The wearable tracks blood pressure, sleep and calories. It includes a dedicated menstrual health tracking feature. Additionally, the smartwatch provides alerts to keep hydrated and sedentary reminders.

The Boult Drift Max boasts IP68 water and dust resistance. It also integrates Google Assistant and Siri for hands-free control. The smartwatch includes notification management, weather updates, Find My Phone feature, and an inbuilt calculator. Users can also control the camera on the paired smartphone through the wearable.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
