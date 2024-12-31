Detroit Crime Drama Movie Streaming on Prime Video

The 2017 period crime drama Detroit, directed by Kathryn Bigelow and written by Mark Boal, is making its streaming debut on Prime Video. The film examines the harrowing events of the 1967 Detroit riots, with a specific focus on the violent interrogation at the Algiers Motel. Starring John Boyega, Will Poulter, and Algee Smith, the movie delves into systemic issues and historical tensions. Fans of gripping historical dramas can now experience Detroit from the comfort of their homes.

When and Where to Watch Detroit

The crime drama Detroit will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting December 31, 2024. Released in theatres in 2017, the film has remained a topic of discussion for its portrayal of real-life events. This Prime Video release provides an opportunity for viewers to engage with the narrative anew or discover it for the first time.

Official Trailer and Plot of Detroit

The trailer of Detroit highlights the intense and harrowing nature of the story, set amidst the civil unrest that engulfed the city in 1967. The film's narrative centres on the events at the Algiers Motel, where a police raid spiralled into violence and brutality. Three unarmed men were fatally shot, and others faced severe abuse as law enforcement officers attempted to extract confessions under questionable circumstances. The portrayal of these events offers a gripping yet unsettling depiction of systemic issues.

Cast and Crew of Detroit

The film boasts an ensemble cast, with John Boyega playing Melvin Dismukes, a security guard entangled in the events. Will Poulter takes on the role of Officer Philip Krauss, while Algee Smith portrays Larry Reed of The Dramatics. Jason Mitchell, Hannah Murray, Kaitlyn Dever, and Jack

Reception of Detroit

Upon its theatrical release, Detroit received praise for its intense performances and historical narrative but faced criticism for its graphic depiction of violence. The film grossed $24.1 million, performing under its total budget. It has an IMDb rating of 7.3 / 10.