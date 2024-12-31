Technology News
English Edition

Detroit Crime Drama Movie Streaming on Prime Video

The 2017 film Detroit will stream on Prime Video starting December 31, 2024

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 December 2024 13:01 IST
Detroit Crime Drama Movie Streaming on Prime Video

Photo Credit: Prime Video

The trailer of Detroit highlights the intense and harrowing nature

Highlights
  • Detroit crime drama arrives on Prime Video December 31, 2024
  • Watch John Boyega, Will Poulter in gripping Detroit drama
  • Stream Detroit now on Prime Video, release on Dec 31, 2024
Advertisement

The 2017 period crime drama Detroit, directed by Kathryn Bigelow and written by Mark Boal, is making its streaming debut on Prime Video. The film examines the harrowing events of the 1967 Detroit riots, with a specific focus on the violent interrogation at the Algiers Motel. Starring John Boyega, Will Poulter, and Algee Smith, the movie delves into systemic issues and historical tensions. Fans of gripping historical dramas can now experience Detroit from the comfort of their homes.

When and Where to Watch Detroit

The crime drama Detroit will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting December 31, 2024. Released in theatres in 2017, the film has remained a topic of discussion for its portrayal of real-life events. This Prime Video release provides an opportunity for viewers to engage with the narrative anew or discover it for the first time.

Official Trailer and Plot of Detroit

The trailer of Detroit highlights the intense and harrowing nature of the story, set amidst the civil unrest that engulfed the city in 1967. The film's narrative centres on the events at the Algiers Motel, where a police raid spiralled into violence and brutality. Three unarmed men were fatally shot, and others faced severe abuse as law enforcement officers attempted to extract confessions under questionable circumstances. The portrayal of these events offers a gripping yet unsettling depiction of systemic issues.

Cast and Crew of Detroit

The film boasts an ensemble cast, with John Boyega playing Melvin Dismukes, a security guard entangled in the events. Will Poulter takes on the role of Officer Philip Krauss, while Algee Smith portrays Larry Reed of The Dramatics. Jason Mitchell, Hannah Murray, Kaitlyn Dever, and Jack

Reception of Detroit

Upon its theatrical release, Detroit received praise for its intense performances and historical narrative but faced criticism for its graphic depiction of violence. The film grossed $24.1 million, performing under its total budget. It has an IMDb rating of 7.3 / 10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Detroit movie, Prime Video release, Kathryn Bigelow
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Bachhala Malli OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
BSNL Introduces New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Voice Calling, Up to 3GB Data Per Day
Detroit Crime Drama Movie Streaming on Prime Video
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series Get Discounts During Vijay Sales' Apple Days Sale
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Get a Display Upgrade
  3. Poco X7 Series India Launch Date, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  4. Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro With IP69K Rating Launched in India: See Price
  5. All iPhone 17 Models Could Feature ProMotion Displays
  6. You Can Now Watch Apple TV+ for Free Between January 4-5
  7. Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 May Come With 'Significantly Improved' GPU Performance
  8. Samsung Galaxy A56 Said to Offer Same Charging Speed as Galaxy S24 Ultra
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Come With Car Crash Detection Capability
  10. iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version Launch Date Set For January 3
#Latest Stories
  1. MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC May Use TSMC’s N3P Process; Tipped to Offer Up to 4GHz Peak Clock Speed
  2. Detroit Crime Drama Movie Streaming on Prime Video
  3. Ami Dakini OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sony TV's New Horror Series
  4. Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, IP69K Rating Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Massive Solar Flare Closes 2024 With Radio Blackouts and Auroral Possibilities
  6. Dangerous Waters Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Samsung Galaxy A56 Price Tipped; Could Feature Exynos 1580 SoC, 45W Fast Charging
  8. Bachhala Malli OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Jio Platforms Reportedly Partnering With Nvidia to Develop Affordable and Personalised AI Solutions
  10. Astronomers Discover A Massive Distant Spiral Galaxy from the Early Universe
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »