Dolby on Thursday announced the launch of the first Dolby Cinema in India. Located at the City Pride multiplex in Kharadi, Pune, the country's first Dolby Cinema is equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The movie theatre will open on Friday, and Jurassic World Rebirth will be the first movie to be screened at the 310-seater auditorium, which features a curved wall-to-wall-to-ceiling screen. Dolby previously announced that it will launch five more Dolby Cinemas in the country in the coming months.

Dolby Cinema Features 60-Speaker Setup With Dolby Atmos

The San Francisco-based audio and imaging technology company announced the launch of India's first Dolby Cinema in Pune. The auditorium is designed to showcase both 2D and 3D movies, and it is equipped with the Dolby Vision dual 4K laser projection system and Dolby Atmos.

Dolby Cinema is a premium large format movie theatre experience, which includes Dolby's high dynamic range (HDR) imaging technology called Dolby Vision and its object-based three-dimensional sound design technology called Dolby Atmos. For an immersive experience, the theatre comes with a curved "wall-to-wall-to-ceiling" screen, acoustic treatment for the room, and recliner seatings with unobstructed sight lines and reduced ambient light.

The screen opens to the public on Friday, with Jurassic World Rebirth being the first movie to be featured at the auditorium. The company has partnered with BookMyShow for online ticket booking. Dolby Cinemas will provide moviegoers with exclusive offers and special previews in the coming days.

“The launch of Dolby Cinema in Pune marks a defining step in our long-term vision for India[..]We have thoughtfully designed the entire cinema down to the last detail,” said Michael Archer, Vice President of Worldwide Cinema Sales and Partner Management, Dolby Laboratories.

So far, India has more than 1,000 Dolby Atmos-supported movie theatres. However, the new auditorium in Pune is the first in the country with a Dolby Vision screen. The company also plans to introduce five more Dolby Cinema screens in the country in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Trichy, Kochi, and Uikkal.