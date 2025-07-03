Technology News
Pebble Halo Smart Ring Launched in India With In-Built Digital Display: Price, Features

Pebble Halo smart ring is equipped with heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep and stress trackers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 July 2025 19:09 IST
Photo Credit: Pebble

Pebble Halo smart ring is offered in Black, Gold and Silver finishes

Highlights
  • Pebble Halo is offered in six size options
  • On a single charge, it can last for up to four days
  • The Pebble Halo ring is compatible with iOS and Android devices
Pebble Halo smart ring has been unveiled in India in six sizes and three colour options. It is claimed to be India's first smart ring with an in-built digital display. The smart wearable is equipped with health and wellness features, including sensors for monitoring heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep cycle and stress levels. It supports wireless charging and is claimed to last for up to four days on a single charge. The Pebble Halo smart ring will go on sale in the country later this week.

Pebble Halo Smart Ring Price in India, Availability

The Pebble Halo Smart Ring has an MRP of Rs. 7,999 and is currently available for pre-orders at Rs. 3,999 via the official website. It will go on sale through Flipkart starting July 4 at 12pm IST. The ring comes in black, gold, and silver finishes.

Pebble Halo Smart Ring Features

The Pebble Halo smart ring is available in six sizes, ranging from size seven to 12. The size seven variant measures 53–55mm in diameter, while the size 12 measures 67–70mm. It features a stainless steel design and is said to be made from skin-friendly materials. It is equipped with an in-built digital display. The company claims that the ring offers water and dust resistance, although no certification details have been provided.

Pebble's Halo ring supports several health and wellness features. It is equipped with heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen level (SpO2), stress, and heart rate variability (HRV) trackers. The ring also offers step and calorie counters. It supports gesture controls for scrolling videos online, playing games and flipping pages while reading eBooks or other documents. Users can also control the camera shutter and music playback on the paired handset.

The Pebble Halo smart ring is said to offer a battery life of up to four days on a single charge. The ring is said to charge fully in 120 minutes. It supports wireless charging and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It is compatible with both iOS and Android devices as well as the Pebble Halo app. 

