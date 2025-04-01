Dolby Laboratories has announced the launch of Dolby Cinema in India, which is set to make its way to select theatres in the country in the coming months. The technology firm will offer viewers access to improved visual fidelity via Dolby Vision, and more immersive and engaging audio with Dolby Atmos. These technologies are expected to upgrade the in-theatre experience, with customers paying a premium to for better picture and sound quality. Earlier this year, the firm unveiled the first Dolby-certified post-production facility in Hyderabad.

Dolby Partners With Six Exhibitors to Bring Dolby Cinema to India

The company announced in a press release that it has partnered with six exhibitors to launch Dolby Cinema in India, in the coming months. These are City Pride (Pune), Allu Cineplex (Hyderabad), LA Cinema (Trichy), AMB Cinemas (Bengaluru), EVM Cinemas (Kochi), and G Cineplex (Ulikkal).

Moviegoers will benefit from the addition of two of Dolby Laboratories' key technologies — Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos — in these upgraded theatres. Dolby Vision offers increased contrast along with higher brightness levels, and a wider colour gamut. On the other hand, Dolby Atmos improves the audio quality inside the viewing area by adding dynamic audio, enabling support for more immersive experiences.

The company touts Dolby Cinema's ability to provide viewers with an experience that aligns with the intent of the filmmaker, and claims that every seat will offer a “best seat in the house” when combined with the Dolby Cinema design.

"The launch of Dolby Cinema in India is a pivotal moment for the country's entertainment sector," said Michael Archer, VP of Worldwide Cinema Sales and Partner Management, Dolby Laboratories. The first Dolby Cinema theatre was opened in 2014, and the company has since partnered with 35 exhibitors in 14 countries, including India.

In January, India's first Dolby-certified post-production facility for Cinema was launched in partnership with Annapurna Studios. Dolby Laboratories also revealed that there are 24 Dolby Atmos theatrical mixing facilities across the country, which will support the creation of content in the Dolby Cinema format.