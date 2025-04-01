Technology News
English Edition

Dolby Laboratories to Launch Dolby Cinema in Six Indian Cities in 2025

Dolby Cinema will bring two key technologies that benefit moviegoers — Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 April 2025 14:33 IST
Dolby Laboratories to Launch Dolby Cinema in Six Indian Cities in 2025

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Bence Szemerey

Dolby Cinema will initially arrive in six theatres in India this year

Highlights
  • Dolby Laboratories is bringing Dolby Cinema to India
  • So far, the firm has partnered with six exhibitors in the country
  • Dolby Cinema is touted to offer elevated audio and visual experiences
Advertisement

Dolby Laboratories has announced the launch of Dolby Cinema in India, which is set to make its way to select theatres in the country in the coming months. The technology firm will offer viewers access to improved visual fidelity via Dolby Vision, and more immersive and engaging audio with Dolby Atmos. These technologies are expected to upgrade the in-theatre experience, with customers paying a premium to for better picture and sound quality. Earlier this year, the firm unveiled the first Dolby-certified post-production facility in Hyderabad.

Dolby Partners With Six Exhibitors to Bring Dolby Cinema to India

The company announced in a press release that it has partnered with six exhibitors to launch Dolby Cinema in India, in the coming months. These are City Pride (Pune), Allu Cineplex (Hyderabad), LA Cinema (Trichy), AMB Cinemas (Bengaluru), EVM Cinemas (Kochi), and G Cineplex (Ulikkal).

Moviegoers will benefit from the addition of two of Dolby Laboratories' key technologies — Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos — in these upgraded theatres. Dolby Vision offers increased contrast along with higher brightness levels, and a wider colour gamut. On the other hand, Dolby Atmos improves the audio quality inside the viewing area by adding dynamic audio, enabling support for more immersive experiences.

The company touts Dolby Cinema's ability to provide viewers with an experience that aligns with the intent of the filmmaker, and claims that every seat will offer a “best seat in the house” when combined with the Dolby Cinema design.

"The launch of Dolby Cinema in India is a pivotal moment for the country's entertainment sector," said Michael Archer, VP of Worldwide Cinema Sales and Partner Management, Dolby Laboratories. The first Dolby Cinema theatre was opened in 2014, and the company has since partnered with 35 exhibitors in 14 countries, including India. 

In January, India's first Dolby-certified post-production facility for Cinema was launched in partnership with Annapurna Studios. Dolby Laboratories also revealed that there are 24 Dolby Atmos theatrical mixing facilities across the country, which will support the creation of content in the Dolby Cinema format.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Laboratories, Dolby
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Early Renders Leaked; Suggest Minimal Design Changes From Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Apple Planning to Upgrade Its Health App, Add an AI-Powered Doctor for Recommendations: Mark Gurman

Related Stories

Dolby Laboratories to Launch Dolby Cinema in Six Indian Cities in 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dolby Cinema is Coming to These Theatres in Six Indian Cities
  2. Apple Intelligence for iPhone Comes to India With iOS 18.4 Update
  3. Poco C71 India Launch Date, Design, Price Range, Key Features Confirmed
  4. Vivo Y300 Pro+ and Vivo Y300t Launched With Massive Batteries
  5. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Leaked Renders Suggest Familiar Design
  6. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan Says Company Will Spin Off Non-Core Units
  7. Vivo V50e Teased to Launch in India Soon; Key Specifications Revealed
  8. Apple Intelligence Comes to Apple Vision Pro With visionOS 2.4 Update
  9. Apple's Planned Health App Could Let You Chat With an AI Doctor
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi A5 With Unisoc T7250 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. OnePlus 13T With Compact Form Factor Officially Teased to Launch Soon: Expected Specifications
  3. iOS 19 to Bring ‘Glassy’ Effects, Consistent User Interface Dynamics to iPhone: Mark Gurman
  4. OpenAI Expands GPT-4o-Powered Image Generation Feature in ChatGPT to All Users
  5. Qualcomm Schedules New Chipset Launch in China on April 2; May Announce Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  6. Poco C71 India Launch Set for April 4; Design, Price Range, Key Features Revealed
  7. Vivo V50e Teased to Launch in India Soon; Colour Options, Key Specifications Confirmed
  8. Apple Supplier Foxconn Reportedly Plans to Double iPhone Production in India This Year
  9. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan Says Company Will Spin Off Non-Core Units
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Tipped to Launch in April in Vietnam
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »