After two years of its theatrical release, Drinker Sai, a Telugu romance drama film, has finally made its way to the OTT platform. This film centers around a wealthy orphan addicted to alcohol and violence, who falls in love with a disciplined medical student, which ultimately leads to the journey of heartbreak, obsession, and forced romance. However, the plot takes a twist when he embarks on a journey to transform his aggression into self-discovery. The sequences are light-hearted and high on entertainment.

When and Where to Watch Drinker Sai

This film is now available to stream on Zee 5. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Drinker Sai

This is a light-hearted romance drama that follows Sai (Played by Dharma), a carefree orphan who post losing his parent indulge into heavy drinking and a violent approach. However, his life takes a turn when he falls for Bhagi (Played by Aishwarya Sharma), a medical student who is disciplined and opposes alcohol. When Sai tries to win her over with unruly behavior, Bhagi becomes afraid and forces herself into an unwanted romance. While his approach begins to impact their relationship, Sai decides to transform himself and embarks on a journey towards self-discovery. The story then explores themes of redemption and transformation.

Cast and Crew of Drinker Sai

Written and directed by Kiran Tirumalasetti, this film stars Dharma Kakani and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The other cast includes Badram, Ritu Chowdary. Mahesh Dharma, Srikanth Iyengar, and more. The film's music composition has been delivered by Sri Vasanth, while Marthand K. Venkatesh has served as editor.

Reception of Drinker Sai

This film was theatrically released on December 27th, 2024, and attained a remarkable response. The IMDb rating of the film is 8.7/10.