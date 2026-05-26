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Dune Part Two Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This American Action-Adventure Masterpiece

Dune Part Two is an American action-adventure film that is now streaming on Netflix. The film stars Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in the key roles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 May 2026 17:04 IST
Dune Part Two Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This American Action-Adventure Masterpiece

Photo Credit: Netflix

The film is now available to stream on Netflix.

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Highlights
  • Dune Part Two is an American Action-Adventure Film
  • It has been written and directed by Denis Villeneuve
  • Streaming now, only on Netflix, in Hindi and English
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One of the most anticipated American action-adventure films, Dune Two, has finally arrived on digital screens. After two years of its theatrical release, the film has become accessible online. The plot of the film revolves around Paul Atriedes and his mother, who come into an alliance with the Fremen on Arrakis. As Paul explores the culture and navigates his way to seek revenge, the final battle takes its place. The sequences are packed with high-voltage entertainment and supreme action events.

When and Where to Watch Dune Part Two

The film is now available to stream on Netflix, in English and Hindi. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Dune Part Two

The film commences with the alliance of Paul Atriedes (Played by Timothee Chalamet) and Jessica (Played by Rebecca Ferguson), with Fremen, as Paul navigates his way through his culture and becomes stronger than ever, transforming into a fierce fighter. However, the plot takes an intense turn when he begins to seek revenge from House Harkonnen and embarks on a quest to find the messianic myth planted by the Bene Gesserit. What unfolds next gets the viewers to witness a universe-wide holy war. The film possesses a strong storyline and explores themes of action, adventure, and Sci-Fi.

Cast and Crew of Dune Part Two

Based on the novel by Frank Herbert, this film has been written and directed by Denis Villeneuve, along with Jon Spaihts. It stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, and others in prominent roles. The film's music composition has been delivered by Hans Zimmer, while Greig Fraser is the cinematographer.

Reception of Dune Part Two

The film was theatrically released on March 6th, 2024, where it received an outstanding response at the box office. Currently, it holds the IMDb rating of 8.4/10.

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Further reading: Dune Part Two, imdb, netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
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