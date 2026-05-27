Honor seems to be preparing for the official release of its Magic 9 series, and the flagship lineup is expected to include Magic 9, Magic 9 Pro, and Magic 9 RSR models. Earlier this month, we saw the first leak about the Magic 9 series; now, a new source out of China brings us even more details about the standard Magic 9. The upcoming handset is tipped to offer several hardware enhancements compared to its predecessor, the Honor Magic 8. It could come with a compact screen and a Snapdragon chipset.

Honor Magic 9 Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) in Weibo shared details about an upcoming smartphone. The post does not include the actual name of the phone, but from the comments, it is evident that the handset in question is Honor Magic 9. This model is said to be undergoing testing with a 6.36-inch display.

Further, the engineering sample of the Honor Magic 9 is tipped to have a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor under the hood. This contradicts earlier leaks, which claimed that the Magic 9 series will ship with Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipsets. For reference, the Honor Magic 8 runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Additionally, the Honor Magic 9 is said to feature a 64-megapixel periscope sensor, possibly an OV64D sensor. Honor had used a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom in the Honor Magic 8.

The Honor Magic 9 is tipped to feature an 8,000mAh battery with wireless charging support. This would be an advancement over the Honor Magic 8, which houses a 7,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 80W wireless fast charging support. Additional rumoured features include a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and an IP68 + IP69-rated build.

The Honor Magic 9is expected to be launched in October this year, alongside the Magic 9 Pro, and Magic 9 RSR variants.

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