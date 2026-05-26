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Mermaid (2026) OTT Release Date: Where to Watch the Dark Comedy Film Online

Mermaid is a dark comedy directed by Tyler Cornack. The story revolves around a Florida man addicted to Percocet who discovers an injured mermaid and risks everything to protect her from exploitation.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 May 2026 16:23 IST
Mermaid (2026) OTT Release Date: Where to Watch the Dark Comedy Film Online

Photo Credit: Prime video

Mermaid is currently streaming on Prime Video.

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Highlights
  • Dark comedy Mermaid released on May 8, 2026
  • The film is currently streaming on Prime Video
  • Johnny Pemberton stars as a troubled Florida man
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Mermaid is a dark comedy released on May 8, 2026. It is a movie about a man who stays in Florida and has an addiction to Percocet. One day, his life comes to its worst when he finds a mermaid. She was injured. At first, he is shocked, and soon he realises that she is a creature like him. He takes care of the mermaid and keeps her in a safe place. When other people's gaze fell on her they tried to exploit her. He tries to save her at any cost and not let someone misuse her.

When and Where to Watch

Mermaid is currently streaming on Prime Video. It is available in Hindi, English and Tamil.

Trailer and Plot

Mermaid is a story about a man who is addicted to Percocet and finds a mermaid when he is in addiction lying near a sea. After seeing her, he at first doesn't believe his eyes. Eventually, he feels her pain and takes care of her as she was in an injured condition. He keeps her at his home. When the news spreads in the town, he goes to an extent to save her from any exploitation or harassment.

Cast and Crew

Mermaid is directed and written by Tyler Conrack. Joel Lavold has cinematographed the movie. It has been produced by Bad Grey and distributed under Utopia. Johnny Pemberton and Avery Potemri are the main leads in the movie. Daniel Brandt, Dan Eckerle and Cole Eckerle are the producers.

Reception

Mermaid has an IMDb rating of 5.7 out of 10. It is an entertainment piece for every age group.

Comments

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Further reading: Mermaid, IMDb, Prime video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream it Online

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