Mermaid (2026) OTT Release Date: Where to Watch the Dark Comedy Film Online

Mermaid is a dark comedy released on May 8, 2026. It is a movie about a man who stays in Florida and has an addiction to Percocet. One day, his life comes to its worst when he finds a mermaid. She was injured. At first, he is shocked, and soon he realises that she is a creature like him. He takes care of the mermaid and keeps her in a safe place. When other people's gaze fell on her they tried to exploit her. He tries to save her at any cost and not let someone misuse her.

When and Where to Watch

Mermaid is currently streaming on Prime Video. It is available in Hindi, English and Tamil.

Trailer and Plot

Mermaid is a story about a man who is addicted to Percocet and finds a mermaid when he is in addiction lying near a sea. After seeing her, he at first doesn't believe his eyes. Eventually, he feels her pain and takes care of her as she was in an injured condition. He keeps her at his home. When the news spreads in the town, he goes to an extent to save her from any exploitation or harassment.

Cast and Crew

Mermaid is directed and written by Tyler Conrack. Joel Lavold has cinematographed the movie. It has been produced by Bad Grey and distributed under Utopia. Johnny Pemberton and Avery Potemri are the main leads in the movie. Daniel Brandt, Dan Eckerle and Cole Eckerle are the producers.

Reception

Mermaid has an IMDb rating of 5.7 out of 10. It is an entertainment piece for every age group.