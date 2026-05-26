Office Romance is an upcoming workplace romantic comedy directed by Ol Parker. Starring Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein, the series revolves around a strict CEO who develops feelings for a charming new lawyer despite office rules against workplace relationships.
Photo Credit: Netflix
Office Romance is an upcoming series that is making its way through OTT. It has a strict CEO and she has a new lawyer and he falls into a secret relationship at the workplace even with the office rules. Ol Parker who has directed Mamma Mia and Here We Go Again. It is a simple workplace rom-com with a lot of twists and turns. The workplace of a woman has strict rules while working and they cannot have a relationship with any of the co-workers. Let's read the cast and crew and trailer and plot of Office Romance.
Office Romance is coming on Netflix on June 5, 2926.
Office Romance is a sweet and twisted romantic love tale. The story follows a woman named Jackie Cruz who is the CEO of the company. She has strict rules and doesn't let anyone fall in love. This is because she doesn't want any distractions among her employees. Daniel Blanchflower is a new lawyer who works at her office. He is dashing and debonair. He is smart and witty. He is also humorous which gets her attracted towards him. She is seventy falls in love and begins a secret relationship.
Jeniffer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are the lead actors in the series. Ol Parker has directed it. Tony Hale and Bradley Whitford are other actors who are playing pivotal roles.
Office Romance has no IMDb rating yet as it is an upcoming series. It is the most talked-about series of this time. People can relate to the story because of its rom-com genre.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement