Office Romance is an upcoming series that is making its way through OTT. It has a strict CEO and she has a new lawyer and he falls into a secret relationship at the workplace even with the office rules. Ol Parker who has directed Mamma Mia and Here We Go Again. It is a simple workplace rom-com with a lot of twists and turns. The workplace of a woman has strict rules while working and they cannot have a relationship with any of the co-workers. Let's read the cast and crew and trailer and plot of Office Romance.

When and Where to Watch

Office Romance is coming on Netflix on June 5, 2926.

Trailer and Plot

Office Romance is a sweet and twisted romantic love tale. The story follows a woman named Jackie Cruz who is the CEO of the company. She has strict rules and doesn't let anyone fall in love. This is because she doesn't want any distractions among her employees. Daniel Blanchflower is a new lawyer who works at her office. He is dashing and debonair. He is smart and witty. He is also humorous which gets her attracted towards him. She is seventy falls in love and begins a secret relationship.

Cast and Crew

Jeniffer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are the lead actors in the series. Ol Parker has directed it. Tony Hale and Bradley Whitford are other actors who are playing pivotal roles.

Reception

Office Romance has no IMDb rating yet as it is an upcoming series. It is the most talked-about series of this time. People can relate to the story because of its rom-com genre.