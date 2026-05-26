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Office Romance OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Jennifer Lopez’s Workplace Rom-Com Online?

Office Romance is an upcoming workplace romantic comedy directed by Ol Parker. Starring Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein, the series revolves around a strict CEO who develops feelings for a charming new lawyer despite office rules against workplace relationships.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 May 2026 17:04 IST
Office Romance OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Jennifer Lopez’s Workplace Rom-Com Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Office Romance is coming on Netflix on June 5, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Office Romance premieres on Netflix on June 5, 2026
  • Jennifer Lopez plays a strict CEO in the rom-com
  • Brett Goldstein stars as a charming company lawyer
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Office Romance is an upcoming series that is making its way through OTT. It has a strict CEO and she has a new lawyer and he falls into a secret relationship at the workplace even with the office rules. Ol Parker who has directed Mamma Mia and Here We Go Again. It is a simple workplace rom-com with a lot of twists and turns. The workplace of a woman has strict rules while working and they cannot have a relationship with any of the co-workers. Let's read the cast and crew and trailer and plot of Office Romance.

When and Where to Watch

Office Romance is coming on Netflix on June 5, 2926.

Trailer and Plot

Office Romance is a sweet and twisted romantic love tale. The story follows a woman named Jackie Cruz who is the CEO of the company. She has strict rules and doesn't let anyone fall in love. This is because she doesn't want any distractions among her employees. Daniel Blanchflower is a new lawyer who works at her office. He is dashing and debonair. He is smart and witty. He is also humorous which gets her attracted towards him. She is seventy falls in love and begins a secret relationship.

Cast and Crew

Jeniffer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are the lead actors in the series. Ol Parker has directed it. Tony Hale and Bradley Whitford are other actors who are playing pivotal roles.

Reception

Office Romance has no IMDb rating yet as it is an upcoming series. It is the most talked-about series of this time. People can relate to the story because of its rom-com genre.

Comments

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Further reading: Office Romance, imdb, netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
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Office Romance OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Jennifer Lopez’s Workplace Rom-Com Online?
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