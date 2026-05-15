Garmin has been rumoured to expand its wearable portfolio with the launch of a new screenless fitness tracker in recent months. The purported wearable, dubbed Garmin CIRQA, has now surfaced in a fresh retailer listing. The leak sheds light on the alleged design of the fitness tracker and reveals some details about its expected pricing and sizing options. The information builds upon previous leaks, which hinted at Garmin's plans to enter the growing display-free fitness band segment, currently dominated by Whoop and Fitbit.

Garmin CIRQA Leak Reveals Possible Design, Pricing

Ukrainian retailer Stylus Store has listed the Garmin CIRQA ahead of its rumoured launch (via Notebookcheck). The listing showcases a wristband with a fabric material, paired with a compact sensor module carrying visible Garmin branding. At first glance, it appears to have a similar minimalist design to other screenless fitness trackers from Fitbit and Whoop.

Leaked design of the Garmin CIRQA fitness tracker

Photo Credit: Stylus Store

However, the base sensor module on the CIRQA is prominently visible above the fabric strap.

The retailer listing hints at a significantly higher price tag than most competing products in the category. According to the leak, the Garmin CIRQA could carry a listed price of 22,399 UAH (roughly Rs. 48,700). A promotional pre-order discount reportedly lowers the price to UAH 19,999 (roughly Rs. 43,500).

For comparison, the new Fitbit Air, introduced earlier this week, is priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 9,500). Meanwhile, Whoop's fitness trackers are offered via a subscription plan, beginning at $30 (roughly Rs. 2,800) per month in the US. The wearable had previously surfaced earlier this year after Garmin accidentally published product pages for the device on its Canadian website.

Additionally, trademark filings reportedly described the CIRQA as a wearable designed to monitor physiological data, bio-signals, recovery from physical and emotional stress, alertness levels, and overall performance metrics. Previous reports also suggest that the purported fitness tracker could be offered in S/M and L/XL size options, in black and grey colourways.