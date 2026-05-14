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Devil May Cry Season 2 Now Available for Streaming Online: Where to Watch it Online?

Devil May Cry Season 2 brings back Dante in a darker, action-packed storyline as he faces his brother Vergil. With new character Nero and deeper lore about Sparda, the series intensifies its emotional and supernatural conflicts while continuing its stylish demon-hunting narrative on Netflix.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 May 2026 12:25 IST
Devil May Cry Season 2 Now Available for Streaming Online: Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Devil May Cry Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix.

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Highlights
  • Dante confronts his twin brother Vergil in a powerful new conflict
  • Introduction of Nero, a young demon hunter with mysterious powers
  • Deeper exploration of Sparda’s legacy and the demon world
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Devil May Cry Season 2 is an urban adult animated fantasy action series. It is based on the Japanese video game franchise by the name Capcom. This series includes a demon hunter named Dante. He attempts to ward off the demonic attack on Earth. This was orchestrated by the White Rabbit. There happened one conflict with the human soldier named Mary Ann Arkham. The first season was released on April 3, 2025, on Netflix. After its first season, season 2 came out, and it was released on May 12, 2026.

When and Where to Watch

Devil May Cry Season 2 is available to watch now on Netflix.

Trailer and Plot

This season of Devil May Cry goes deeper into Dante's past life. He is connected to his twin brother named Vergil. He will make a comeback as a powerful antagonist. He wants to open a portal to the world of demons with his sword Yamato. The story delves deeper into the legacy of his father Sparda. He is a demon who has been known for protecting humanity. There came a new character in the story named Nero. He is a young hunter with majestic powers and has links with Vergil. Dante is going to face many unexpected battles not just physically but emotionally too.

Cast and Crew

Devil May Cry Season 2 has been showrun by Adi Shankar. Studio Mir has produced the series. Devil May Cry Season 2 has Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante in it.

Reception

The series has received generally positive reviews from critics.

Comments

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Further reading: Devil May Cry Season 2, Netflix, demon hunter fighting, Anime Series
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Devil May Cry Season 2 Now Available for Streaming Online: Where to Watch it Online?
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