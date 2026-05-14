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Mr X Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This New Arya’s Invisible Spy Thriller Online?

Mr X is a Tamil sci-fi thriller about Raghu, a secret agent betrayed by his own team.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 May 2026 14:29 IST
Mr X Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This New Arya’s Invisible Spy Thriller Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Mr X released on OTT on May 14, 2026

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Highlights
  • Mr X released on OTT on May 14, 2026
  • Streaming on JioHotstar
  • Stars Arya in an invisible spy role
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Mr X has made his way to OTT. It is a story where a secret intelligence agency gets many cases and involves five major national threats. Covert operations take place by the agent. It is a Tamil-language movie based on a spy and filled with action. The movie was released on April 17, 2026. Mr. X. It is about a man turning invisible and fighting for revenge along with his nation's security. Let's see its cast and crew, trailer and plot.

When and Where to Watch

Mr X is available to see from May 14, 2026, on JioHotstar.

Trailer and Plot

Mr X is a science fiction and thriller movie. It is based on Raghu, who works as a terrorist officer. He gets betrayal from his own colleagues. They framed him for a crime and tried to kill him. Raghu fought this and survived because of a chemical inside him that makes him invisible. With the use of power, he becomes Mr X and then eventually starts to take revenge on the people who did wrong to him and also for the nation. At the same time h, his girlfriend Siya struggles to live with him because of his invisible being.

Cast and Crew

It has been written and directed by Manu Anand. S. Lakshman Kumar and Vineet Jain. It has been produced under the banner of Prince Pictures and Mevrick Movies Pvt. Ltd. Music has been composed by Prasanna GK. Mr X has Arya, Gautham Ram Karhik and Many Warrier in pivotal roles.

Reception

The movie got a good response from its viewers and it has an IMDb rating of 6 out of 10.

Comments

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Further reading: mr x film, Tamil sci-fi thriller, JioHotstar, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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