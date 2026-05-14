May is not just turning up the heat, not just with the weather, but also with the hottest releases. Indeed, one of the most anticipated films, Dhuradhar 2: The Revenge, is finally landing this week. From edge-of-the-set thrillers to light-hearted dramas, this week, the viewers are being served with a whole platter. This exciting lineup is set by your favorite OTT platforms, where there's everything for all moods. Thus, we've curated the list of the binge-worthy films and series that viewers are eagerly waiting for. Explore now.

Top OTT Releases of the Week

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge

Release Date: May 15th, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun

Directed by Aditya Dhar, this film returns with its second part, where Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Played by Ranveer Singh) will transform into an undercover agent as Hamza Ali Mazari, only to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates. This time, he will be taking revenge for the 26/11 attacks and confronting the terror funding. The sequences are packed with nerve-wrenching action and intense drama.

Kartavya

Release Date: May 15th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Thriller

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Duggal, Sanjay Mishra, Yudhvir Ahlawat

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Kartavya is a cop thriller that revolves around a police officer who will be confronted by a moral crisis. As he delves deep into a high-stakes investigation, he will be entangled between his professional life and protecting his family, after a journalist is shot dead under his protection. The plot will follow the themes of guilt, corruption, and profession.

Inspector Avinash Season 2

Release Date: May 15th, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Shalin Bhanot

One of the most anticipated crime thriller series is back with its second season, where super cop Avinash Mishra (Portrayed by Randeep Hooda) will be confronted by an intense political conspiracy and an attack on his family. This season, the battle will be dangerous, and the new villains will challenge Avinash. Furthermore, the plot will explore themes of corruption, illegal rackets, and survival.

Kaalidas 2

Release Date: May 12th, 2026

OTTPlatform: Amazon Prime Video, Shortflix, Lionsgate Play, AhaTamil, Tentkotta, and Sun NXT

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Bharath Shrinivasan, Prakash Raj, Ajay Karthi, Kishore Kumar G., Bhavani Sre

Written and directed by Sri Senthil, this film revolves around an inspector who must investigate a high-profile series of murders that commences with a 4-year-old going missing from the gated community. The instances then move forward with other horrific incidents within the society. The film's sequences are epic, with intense crime and thrill keeping the audience glued to their seats.

Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil

Release Date: May 13th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Chidambaram, Dileesh Pothan, Sajin Gopu

Set in the backdrop of Wayanad, the plot of the film revolves around a health worker, whose dedication to his bedridden brother makes him lead a peaceful life. However, things turn upside down when an intruder suddenly breaks into their house, leaving them in a state of hostage. The plot then turns into chaos and tension. The film explores themes of drama, trauma, and dark comedy.

Exam

Release Date: May 15th, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Socio-Thriller

Cast: Dushara Vijayan, Abbas, Aditi Balan

Exam is a Tamil original series, and a high-stakes socio-thriller that revolves around a young woman who will be infiltrating a Regional Public Service Exam Scam that will shake the entire nation. The plot will then delve deep into the dynamics of the exam pressure and how the paper-leak network impacts students. The sequences will be promising, and the storytelling is packed with intense thrill and drama.

Mr X

Release Date: May 14th, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Spy Thriller

Cast: Arya, Gautham Karthik, Manju Warrier

Directed by Manu Anand, Mr. X is a Tamil spy thriller film that centres around a rogue agent who will embark on a high-stakes mission to prevent a devastating nuclear conflict. The plot takes an intense turn when the agent goes against all odds and even the government to undertake the mission and uncover the threat without conspiracy. The sequences are packed with ultimate thrill and action.

Project Hail Mary

Release Date: May 12th, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Genre: Sci-Fi, Adventure

Cast: Ryan Gosling, James Ortiz, Lionel Boyce, Sandra Huller

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary is a Sci-Fi adventure film that revolves around a junior high school teacher turned researcher, who wakes up after several years suffering from a coma, on a starship. However, things turn upside down when he learns the crew members are no more and that he is the sole survivor. Now, he must navigate the crisis threatening the Earth.

Devil May Cry: Season 2

Release Date: May 12th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Anime, Supernatural Fantasy

Cast: Johny Yong Bosch, Robbie Daymond, Ray Chase, Hoon Lee

Devil May Cry: Season 2 picks up right from the events of the first part, where the war between humanity and the demon will continue. This season will explore the relationship between the twin brothers, who will create an alliance to fight against the demons. Furthermore, the plot will also explore the aftermath of season 1 and will welcome a few new enemies. The sequences are a perfect blend of action and thrill.

Off Campus

Release Date: May 13th, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Romance, Drama

Cast: Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Stephen Kalyn, Mika Abdalla

Adopted from Elle Kennedy's 2015 novel, this is a light-hearted romance drama series that will centre around two students, a music major, and the other is a star hockey player. What begins as fake dating, will soon transform into something real. The plot will explore themes of opposites attract, adulthood, and the complex relationships in this romance drama series.

Other OTT Releases This Week