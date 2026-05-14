The OTT platforms are dropping some of the most anticipated movies and series this week, including Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, Inspector Avinash S2, Kartavya, and more.
May is not just turning up the heat, not just with the weather, but also with the hottest releases. Indeed, one of the most anticipated films, Dhuradhar 2: The Revenge, is finally landing this week. From edge-of-the-set thrillers to light-hearted dramas, this week, the viewers are being served with a whole platter. This exciting lineup is set by your favorite OTT platforms, where there's everything for all moods. Thus, we've curated the list of the binge-worthy films and series that viewers are eagerly waiting for. Explore now.
Release Date: May 15th, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Action, Thriller
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun
Directed by Aditya Dhar, this film returns with its second part, where Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Played by Ranveer Singh) will transform into an undercover agent as Hamza Ali Mazari, only to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates. This time, he will be taking revenge for the 26/11 attacks and confronting the terror funding. The sequences are packed with nerve-wrenching action and intense drama.
Release Date: May 15th, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Thriller
Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Duggal, Sanjay Mishra, Yudhvir Ahlawat
Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Kartavya is a cop thriller that revolves around a police officer who will be confronted by a moral crisis. As he delves deep into a high-stakes investigation, he will be entangled between his professional life and protecting his family, after a journalist is shot dead under his protection. The plot will follow the themes of guilt, corruption, and profession.
Release Date: May 15th, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Cast: Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Shalin Bhanot
One of the most anticipated crime thriller series is back with its second season, where super cop Avinash Mishra (Portrayed by Randeep Hooda) will be confronted by an intense political conspiracy and an attack on his family. This season, the battle will be dangerous, and the new villains will challenge Avinash. Furthermore, the plot will explore themes of corruption, illegal rackets, and survival.
Release Date: May 12th, 2026
OTTPlatform: Amazon Prime Video, Shortflix, Lionsgate Play, AhaTamil, Tentkotta, and Sun NXT
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Cast: Bharath Shrinivasan, Prakash Raj, Ajay Karthi, Kishore Kumar G., Bhavani Sre
Written and directed by Sri Senthil, this film revolves around an inspector who must investigate a high-profile series of murders that commences with a 4-year-old going missing from the gated community. The instances then move forward with other horrific incidents within the society. The film's sequences are epic, with intense crime and thrill keeping the audience glued to their seats.
Release Date: May 13th, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Psychological Thriller
Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Chidambaram, Dileesh Pothan, Sajin Gopu
Set in the backdrop of Wayanad, the plot of the film revolves around a health worker, whose dedication to his bedridden brother makes him lead a peaceful life. However, things turn upside down when an intruder suddenly breaks into their house, leaving them in a state of hostage. The plot then turns into chaos and tension. The film explores themes of drama, trauma, and dark comedy.
Release Date: May 15th, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Socio-Thriller
Cast: Dushara Vijayan, Abbas, Aditi Balan
Exam is a Tamil original series, and a high-stakes socio-thriller that revolves around a young woman who will be infiltrating a Regional Public Service Exam Scam that will shake the entire nation. The plot will then delve deep into the dynamics of the exam pressure and how the paper-leak network impacts students. The sequences will be promising, and the storytelling is packed with intense thrill and drama.
Release Date: May 14th, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Spy Thriller
Cast: Arya, Gautham Karthik, Manju Warrier
Directed by Manu Anand, Mr. X is a Tamil spy thriller film that centres around a rogue agent who will embark on a high-stakes mission to prevent a devastating nuclear conflict. The plot takes an intense turn when the agent goes against all odds and even the government to undertake the mission and uncover the threat without conspiracy. The sequences are packed with ultimate thrill and action.
Release Date: May 12th, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video (Rent)
Genre: Sci-Fi, Adventure
Cast: Ryan Gosling, James Ortiz, Lionel Boyce, Sandra Huller
Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary is a Sci-Fi adventure film that revolves around a junior high school teacher turned researcher, who wakes up after several years suffering from a coma, on a starship. However, things turn upside down when he learns the crew members are no more and that he is the sole survivor. Now, he must navigate the crisis threatening the Earth.
Release Date: May 12th, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Anime, Supernatural Fantasy
Cast: Johny Yong Bosch, Robbie Daymond, Ray Chase, Hoon Lee
Devil May Cry: Season 2 picks up right from the events of the first part, where the war between humanity and the demon will continue. This season will explore the relationship between the twin brothers, who will create an alliance to fight against the demons. Furthermore, the plot will also explore the aftermath of season 1 and will welcome a few new enemies. The sequences are a perfect blend of action and thrill.
Release Date: May 13th, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Romance, Drama
Cast: Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Stephen Kalyn, Mika Abdalla
Adopted from Elle Kennedy's 2015 novel, this is a light-hearted romance drama series that will centre around two students, a music major, and the other is a star hockey player. What begins as fake dating, will soon transform into something real. The plot will explore themes of opposites attract, adulthood, and the complex relationships in this romance drama series.
|Title
|Streaming Platform
|Release Date
|The Punisher: One Last Kill
|JioHotstar
|May 13th, 2026
|Perfect Match: Season 4
|Netflix
|May 12th, 2026
|Marty, Life is Short
|Netflix
|May 14th, 2026
|Nemesis
|Netflix
|May 14th, 2026
|Haye Ni Bebe Meriye
|Chaupal
|May 14th, 2026
|The Crash
|Netflix
|May 15th, 2026
|Berlin And The Lady With an Ermine
|Netflix
|May 15th, 2026
|Good Omens' S3
|Amazon Prime Video
|May 15th, 2026
|Thimmarajupalli TV
|Aha Video
|May 15th, 2026
|Therachaapa
|Sun NXT
|May 15th, 2026
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