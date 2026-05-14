Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks and rumours are a regular fixture. In the absence of any official update from Rockstar Games, eager fans resort to wild theories and baseless claims about the game, only to be left disappointed when those claims don't come true. But that doesn't stop anyone from speculating. A new leak now suggests that pre-orders for GTA 6 will begin next week, which would mean that the game's third trailer is just days away.

GTA 6 Pre-Order Date Leaks

The leak reportedly comes from Best Buy. Some users reported receiving an email from the retailer that shared information about GTA 6's pre-order campaign. As per screenshots of the email shared by users online, pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X will go live on May 18.

The email campaign was reportedly sent by a Best Buy affiliate team, offering users a 5 percent discount on pre-orders of GTA 6's physical edition. The mail says that the offer will be valid from May 18 to May 21 — which points to GTA 6 getting a new trailer, along with pre-order and price reveal on May 18. Curiously, the pre-order campaign email did not include the price of the product.

Several users have reported receiving the same email from Best Buy. Some social media channels that cover Rockstar and GTA news claim to have verified the email, as well. Rockstar parent Take-Two Interactive will also hold its Q4 2026 earnings call on May 21, which suggests an official update about GTA 6 could come before that date. Take-Two has also previously said that Rockstar will begin its launch marketing push for GTA 6 this summer.

The Best Buy email has once again sparked hope for a third GTA 6 trailer. Earlier this week, fans believed the game's third trailer was imminent, but no official GTA 6 update came from Rockstar Games. The studio is yet to share new details about the open world crime title since it delayed the game a second time in November 2025.

Rumours about an imminent GTA 6 update also intensified recently when Sony reportedly started reaching out to PS4 users, asking them to upgrade to PS5 if they wanted to play GTA 6. The PlayStation parent reportedly sent email communication to PS4 users who had GTA 6 on their PlayStation Store wishlist or had played GTA 5.

Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer was released over a year ago on May 6. The game is set to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19, 2026.