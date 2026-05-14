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Avatar: Fire and Ash OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch James Cameron's Sci-Fi Movie Online?

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to land on JioHotstar soon. The movie is highly anticipated and is a sequel to Avatar: The Way of Water.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 May 2026 13:27 IST
Avatar: Fire and Ash OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch James Cameron's Sci-Fi Movie Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Avatar: Fire and Ash will premiere on June 24th, 2026, exclusively on JioHotstar.

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Highlights
  • Avatar: Fire and Ash is a Sci-Fi Movie
  • It stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and others in the key roles
  • Streaming begins on June 24th, 2026, only on JioHotstar
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The wait is finally over for the fans, as Avatar: Fire and Ash, an American Sci-Fi movie, is finally making its way to the OTT platform. Written and directed by James Cameron, the plot of the movie follows Jake and Neytiri's family as they face off with a new tribe called the Na'vi Tribe. They are aggressive, and the conflicts will rise. The film takes from the first part and is packed with intense action, outstanding animation, and certainly does justice to the Avatar universe.

When and Where to Watch Avatar: Fire and Ash

The film will premiere on June 24, 2026, exclusively on JioHotstar. The film will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Avatar: Fire and Ash

This film is a direct sequel to Avatar: The Way of Water. In this sequel, the movie will follow Jake and Neytiri's family grieving the loss of Neteyam. As they are overcoming the loss, Varang comes stronger with a whole new aggressive tribe of the Ash people named Na'vi. The conflict in Pandora will escalate, and a new moral focus will emerge. The sequences will be as thrilling as ever, and the stars will once again give their best.

Cast and Crew of Avatar: Fire and Ash

This sequel to Avatar has been written and directed by James Cameron. It is a power-packed multistarrer featuring Giovanni Ribisi, Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana, and more. The music composer is Simon Franglen, whereas the cinematographer is Russell Carpenter.

Reception of Avatar: Fire and Ash

The theatrical release of the movie was on December 19th, 2025, where it did a remarkable job at the box office and currently holds the IMDb rating of 7.3/10.

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Further reading: Avatar: Fire and Ash, JioHotstar, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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