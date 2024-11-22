Technology News
The Day of the Jackal Series OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Explore The Day of the Jackal, a modern take on Forsyth’s novel starring Eddie Redmayne, now streaming internationally.

Updated: 22 November 2024
The Day of the Jackal Series OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Youtube/Peacock

The trailer reveals a thrilling reimagining of Forsyth’s story, focusing on a fictional Silicon Valley

  • The Day of the Jackal series modernizes Forsyth’s 1971 thriller.
  • Eddie Redmayne stars as the Jackal, with a new high-stakes target.
  • Watch on Peacock (US) or Now TV (UK) for action-packed episodes.
The Day of the Jackal, a new series adaptation of Frederick Forsyth's renowned 1971 novel, has debuted in the UK and US, presenting the classic story with a modern take. Directed by Game of Thrones alum Brian Kirk and penned by Top Boy writer Ronan Bennett, the show stars Eddie Redmayne as "the Jackal," an elite assassin on a high-stakes mission. The narrative shifts from the 1960s backdrop of Forsyth's original novel to today's digital age, injecting new energy and relevance into the plot.

When and Where to Watch The Day of the Jackal

The series, consisting of 10 episodes, is available for streaming for Indian audiences on Peacock Hub on JioCinema Premium. Viewers can watch it in English and Hindi languages.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Day of the Jackal

The trailer reveals a thrilling reimagining of Forsyth's story, focusing on a fictional Silicon Valley tech mogul rather than the historical target of French President Charles de Gaulle. Redmayne's character is tasked with taking out this new target, whose software threatens the financial secrets of global elites. Lashana Lynch plays an unyielding intelligence officer pursuing the assassin across Europe, adding depth and tension to this cat-and-mouse chase.

Cast and Crew of The Day of the Jackal

Eddie Redmayne takes on the lead role as the elusive hitman and Lashana Lynch, as the female lead, plays the determined intelligence officer tracking him. The series benefits from the experienced direction of Brian Kirk, alongside Ronan Bennett's writing, ensuring a well-crafted blend of suspense and drama.

 

