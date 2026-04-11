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Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Out on OTT: Where to Watch Rajat Kapoor’s Crime Thriller Online?

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa is a suspense-thriller directed by Rajat Kapoor, now streaming on ZEE5. The film revolves around a mysterious murder at an anniversary party where everyone claims to love the victim.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 April 2026 11:22 IST
Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Out on OTT: Where to Watch Rajat Kapoor’s Crime Thriller Online?

Photo Credit: ZEE5

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa is available to watch on Zee5.

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Highlights
  • Streaming now on ZEE5 as a gripping whodunnit thriller
  • Directed by Rajat Kapoor with a strong ensemble cast
  • A unique murder mystery where everyone loves the victim yet hides secrets
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Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa is a suspense-thriller story with crime. Rajat Kapoor, who is known for Ankho Dekhi, Raat Akeli Hai and more, has directed the movie. It sets a perfect example of whodunnit with complete humanisation. The scene begins from the anniversary party where Sohrab Handa is, and he is murdered by someone with his throat slit in the hall. After the investigation begins, everybody is found to love him, and there are secrets are revealed. This turns the murder mystery into a mirror held to the insidious violence.

When and Where to Watch

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa is available to watch on Zee5 from now on.

Trailer and Plot

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa is a tale of friendship where a group of friends are sitting at an anniversary party with Sohrab Handa. Eventually, at night, it is found that Sohrab Handa has been cut by a knife. The investigation continues, and they have found that everyone seems to be innocent and loving towards Handa. So technically, no one has murdered him, but it becomes very difficult to know the murderer.

Cast and Crew

It has been written and directed by Rajat Kapoor. The movie has been produced by Rajat Kapoor, Sameer Nair, and Deepak Segal. It stars many actors, including Vinay Pathak, Koel Purie, Neil Bhoopalam, Sadiya Siddiqui, and Rajat Kapoor, among others.

Reception

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa has an IMDb rating of 6.8 out of 10, which is above average. It has social media buzz all over.

 

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Further reading: Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa, IMDb, suspense-thriller, ZEE5
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Out on OTT: Where to Watch Rajat Kapoor’s Crime Thriller Online?
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