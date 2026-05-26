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Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream it Online

Written and directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha is a Malayalam romance drama film that is now available to stream on Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 May 2026 16:21 IST
Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream it Online

Photo Credit: Prime video

The film is now available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

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Highlights
  • Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha is a Malayala
  • It has been written and directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval
  • Streaming now, only on Amazon Prime Video
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Written and directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha is a Malayalam romance comedy film that has finally made its way to the digital screens after 2 years of its theatrical release. The film follows the story of an autorickshaw driver, whose love with an upper caste teacher creates chaos in their lives. Only to win his father-in-law's approval, he creates a witty plan to impress him and win the love of his life. The sequences come along with comedy and a lot of drama.

When and Where to Watch Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha

The film is now available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha

This romance drama centres around Sureshan (Played by Rajesh Madhavan) and Sumalatha (Portrayed by Chithra Nair), whose love is opposed by their respective families and specifically by Sumalatha's father, Sudhakaran, due to caste and societal differences. However, soon Sureshan learns the fondness of Sudhakaran for traditional theatre and musical drama, and only then, he plan to produce one titled Sadarama. Furthermore, to win his potential father-in-law, he even cast him in the lead role, which fostered the bond between them. What unfolds next comes with a blend of drama, emotions, and comedy.

Cast and Crew of Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha

This film stars Rajesh Madhavan and Chitra Nair in the lead roles. Other supporting members include Dhanesh Koliyat, Kunchacko Boban, Sharath Ravi, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Dawn Vincent, while Sabin Uralikandy has served as the cinematographer.

Reception of Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha

The film was theatrically released on May 16th, 2024, where it did an average job at the box office. Currently, it holds the IMDb rating of 4.8/10.

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Further reading: Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha, IMDb, prime video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream it Online
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