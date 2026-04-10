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Oppo Pad Mini Visits Geekbench Database With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip, 12GB RAM

Oppo Pad Mini is expected to debut with an 8.8-inch 144Hz LTPO OLED display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 April 2026 15:41 IST
Oppo Pad Mini Visits Geekbench Database With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip, 12GB RAM

Photo Credit: Weibo/@QiaoJiadong

Oppo Pad Mini will launch in China on April 21

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Highlights
  • Oppo Pad Mini could measure 5.39mm in thickness and weigh around 279g
  • The handset is expected to pack a battery of about 8,000mAh capacity
  • The Oppo Pad Mini has been teased with compact design, slim bezels
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Oppo's upcoming Pad Mini has surfaced on Geekbench ahead of its April 21 launch in China. The company recently teased the tablet through an official video, showing a slim design with uniform bezels and a centred front camera. The company is also said to be preparing a more powerful Pad 5 Pro alongside it. The tablets will launch in China alongside the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and the Find X9s Pro handsets. The company is also set to unveil the Oppo Watch X3 Mini and the Oppo Enco Clip 2 on the same day.

Oppo Pad Mini Specifications, Performance Details (Expected)

An Oppo device, with the model number OPD2515, expected to be the Oppo Pad Mini, has appeared on Geekbench. According to the benchmark listing, the tablet appears to run on an octa-core chip with a base frequency of 3.32GHz, with six cores clocked at 3.32GHz and two higher-performance cores running at 3.80GHz.

This could be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is expected to sit just below the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. It is seen with scores of 2,762 (single core test) and 9,037 (multi core test). This reportedly suggests a slightly lower single-core performance compared to the Elite variant, while multi core results remain close.

The Geekbench listing of the Oppo Pad Mini also suggests that the tablet will support 12GB of RAM and run on Android 16-based user interface out of the box.

Earlier leaks suggested the Oppo Pad Mini could include an 8.8-inch LTPO OLED display with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate and a 3:2 aspect ratio. It is said to feature slim bezels and a front camera placed along the shorter edge. It may house a battery with a capacity of around 8,000mAh, with support for 67W fast charging. The tablet is expected to measure 5.39mm in thickness and weigh around 279g.

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Further reading: Oppo Pad Mini, Oppo Pad Mini Features, Oppo Pad Mini Geekbench Listing, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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