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Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price Range Revealed; Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset Confirmed

Vivo T5 Pro 5G is confirmed to be equipped with a 9,020mAh battery.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 April 2026 14:18 IST
Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price Range Revealed; Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset Confirmed

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Vivo

Vivo T5 Pro 5G will feature a pill-shaped deco

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Highlights
  • Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be offered in two colour options
  • Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be sold in India via Flipkart
  • The price of the phone was recently tipped
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Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be launched in India next week. Leading up to its unveiling, the tech firm has been teasing various details about the upcoming handset. Recently, the company revealed the design and colour options of the phone. Now, the smartphone maker has confirmed that the Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 7s series chipset. Moreover, the company has teased the price range of the new T series handset in India. The phone is confirmed to be backed by a 9,020mAh battery, while sporting a dual rear camera unit.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Specifications, Price in India (Expected)

The dedicated microsite for the Vivo T5 Pro 5G has been updated to confirm that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm, paired with UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The company claims that the handset has managed to score more than 11,80,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. The new Vivo phone will also support up to 120 fps gaming on multiplayer online battle arena games, like Honor of Kings.

Vivo also claims that its soon-to-be-launched smartphone will support 90 fps gaming on Call of Duty Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India. The Vivo T5 Pro 5G will feature Vivo's “Game Load Optimisation Algorithm”, which will automatically block calls, hide notifications, and enable autoplay while gaming. It will also ship with “4D Game Vibration”, with support for “intelligent scene recognition”.

For thermal management, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G is now confirmed to be equipped with a vapour chamber (VC) cooling solution, featuring a 7,000 sq mm heat dissipation area. It is claimed to enable up to 15 degrees Celsius reduction in core CPU temperatures, which will allow the Vivo phone to avoid throttling due to overheating while performing resource-intensive tasks, like gaming. The tech firm claims that the phone will ship with the “biggest VC cooling system” in the Rs. 37,000 price segment in India, hinting at how much the handset might cost in the country.

This is in line with a recent report, which highlighted that the Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be priced in India under Rs. 37,000, with the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration costing not more than Rs. 36,999. Meanwhile, the base option will reportedly be priced around Rs. 30,000. The tech firm is expected to reveal the exact pricing details on the day of the launch.

We already know that the Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be launched in India on April 15 at 12 pm IST. The handset will go on sale in the country via Flipkart in Cosmic Black and Glacier Blue colour options. It will pack a 9,020mAh battery and boast a dual rear camera setup.

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Further reading: Vivo, Vivo T5 Pro 5G, Vivo T5 Pro 5G Specifications, Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price in India, Vivo T5 Pro 5G India Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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