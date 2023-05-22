Technology News

Fast X Races to $319 Million Opening at the Global Box Office

The first of a two-part Fast and Furious franchise finale is performing better than the projected $220 million collection.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 22 May 2023 11:11 IST
Fast X Races to $319 Million Opening at the Global Box Office

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

Jason Momoa in a still from Fast X

Highlights
  • Fast X was released on May 19 in theatres worldwide
  • In India, the film has earned $8.6 million (about Rs. 71 crore)
  • Fast X collected $251.4 million from markets outside the US and Canada

Fast X has gotten off to a great start, collecting an impressive $319 million (about Rs. 2,640 crore) at the global box office in its opening weekend. Setting up the end of the globe-trotting action franchise, the film is reported to be performing better than the projected $220 million (about Rs. 1,821 crore). While Fast X made a decent $67.5 million (about Rs. 559 crore) within the US and Canada, the global showing boosted the film to box office success — earning $251.4 million (about Rs. 2,081 crore) in other markets. It is now the second-biggest theatrical opening this year, coming behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

With these figures, the Louis Leterrier-directed action film easily snatched the box office crown from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3$282.1 million (about Rs. 2,335 crore) — which in its third weekend has collected $659.1 million (about Rs. 5,455 crore) in total. Fast X's debut marks the third-best global opening in the franchise, coming behind The Fate of the Furious and Furious 7 — the latter breaking the billion-dollar mark in merely 17 days since its release in April 2015. The director is also on-board to direct the second instalment of this two-part finale having replaced Justin Lin, who left mid-production due to creative differences. The sequel is eyeing a 2025 release window.

Keeping in fashion with recent Hollywood releases, China emerged as the top performer for Fast X, where it opened to an outstanding $78.3 million (about Rs. 648 crore). The film then made a sizeable $16.7 million (about Rs. 138 crore) in Mexico, followed by a $9.7 million (about Rs. 80 crore) in France. The Brazilian region added $9.6 million (about Rs. 79 crore) to the pool, while India filled out the top five ranking by throwing in another $8.6 million (about Rs. 71 crore). As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film earned a franchise-best $7 million (about Rs. 58 crore) in Japan.

Despite dinged reviews, Fast X seems to be performing well among the general audience, scoring an 86 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That said, the release window has put it in a tight spot, resulting in a not-so-long runway as it heads into direct competition against Disney's The Little Mermaid live-action remake, releasing May 26. In India, advance ticket bookings went live in February — a three-month headstart, which is a big deal for Hollywood releases in the country.

In Fast X, Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto has a new formidable enemy in town — Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), who intends to break the former's family piece by piece, in a quest for vengeance. Having witnessed his druglord father Hernan Reyes' murder in 2011's Fast Five, the son had been planning his revenge for the past 12 years — going so far as to even set a bomb loose in the streets of Rome and the Vatican. The film also marked Brie Larson's entry into the franchise as Tess, a rogue representative who allies with Dom's crew.

Fast X is now showing in theatres worldwide.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Fast X

Fast X

  • Release Date 19 May 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action
  • Cast
    Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson
  • Director
    Louis Leterrier
  • Producer
    Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend, Samantha Vincent
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: fast x, fast x box office, fast x box office collection worldwide, fast x box office collection india, fast x opening weekend, fast x release date, vin diesel, louis leterrier, fast and furious, universal pictures, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Australia to Regulate Buy Now, Pay Later Services as Consumer Credit Products With New Laws
Bitcoin, Ether Join Majority Altcoins on Loss-Making Side of Price Chart, Memecoins Trend

Related Stories

Fast X Races to $319 Million Opening at the Global Box Office
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Flipkart Page Goes Live Ahead of India Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Live Images Leaked
  3. Guerrilla Malware Found Preinstalled on Many Android Phones: How it Works
  4. Here’s When the Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Will Launch in India
  5. iQoo Z7s 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  6. Motorola Edge 40 Price in India Revealed Ahead of May 23 Launch: See Here
  7. Vivo V29 Pro India Launch Timeline, Vivo V29 Lite Design Leaked: See Here
  8. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design, Mini Capsule Debuts in India: See Price
  9. Realme Narzo N53 Review: Sleek and Shiny, but Does It Stand Out?
  10. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Camera Specifications Confirmed: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Android Phones Preinstalled With Malware That Collects Data, Injects Ads and Drains Battery: Report
  2. Vivo V29 Pro India Launch Timeline Tipped, V29 Lite Design Renders Leaked: All Details
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Join Majority Altcoins on Loss-Making Side of Price Chart, Memecoins Trend
  4. Honor 90 Series Launch Set for May 29; Live Photos, Specifications Leaked
  5. Fast X Races to $319 Million Opening at the Global Box Office
  6. iQoo Z7s 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Australia to Regulate Buy Now, Pay Later Services as Consumer Credit Products With New Laws
  8. Instagram Back Up After Global Outage Hits Over 1,80,000 Users; Company Blames ‘Technical Issue’
  9. Xiaomi Civi 3 Spotted on Geekbench Listing; Could Launch in China Soon: All Details
  10. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Images Leaked Ahead of May 24 Launch, Oppo K11x Design Tipped: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.