Fast X Part 2 Sets 2025 Release Window, Vin Diesel Confirms at CinemaCon

Louis Leterrier will return to direct the sequel to Fast X.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 27 April 2023 10:41 IST


Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

Vin Diesel and Daniela Melchior in a still from Fast X

  • Director Louis Letterier took over Fast X in 2022 after Justin Lin left
  • A Fast X extended trailer was shown exclusively to CinemaCon attendees
  • Fast X (Part 1) releases May 19 in theatres worldwide

Fast X: Part 2 has set a 2025 release window, star Vin Diesel confirmed at the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas. It was only a matter of time before the Fast & Furious saga ended, with the script originally written as a two-part conclusion, Louis Leterrier returns to direct the sequel, after having taken over the reins from Justin Lin last year, who departed the project over creative differences. It also makes sense for the same director to helm both movies, as the end of Fast X will likely directly segue into the follow-up.

“Fast is now the longest franchise in motion picture history… with the same actors playing the same characters,” Diesel said at the CinemaCon stage (via Entertainment Weekly), “This is our family, the audience is our family, and as we were building towards this achievement we attracted directors who brought their own magic to the saga.” The claim is indeed true — the only actor to ever be replaced was Brian, played by Paul Walker, who was replaced by his brother in parts of Furious 7, following the former's demise in a car accident in 2013.

On stage, Diesel was joined by his Fast X co-stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Sung Kang, who reportedly presented an extended trailer featuring Brie Larson's character Tess getting briefed on Dominic Toretto and his family's history. The trailer was not uploaded to the public domain and was only seen by those who were in attendance at CinemaCon.

The announcement comes a few weeks before Fast X even hits theatres, adding two new cast members — the aforementioned Larson and Jason Momoa. The latter plays Dante Reyes, son of the nefarious drug lord Herman Reyes, whom Dom and crew took down in 2011's Fast Five. Unbeknownst to the family, young Dante witnessed the entire affair and has been planning his revenge for the next 12 years. Universal Pictures recently dropped a trailer for the same, which detailed how Fast X would top the preposterous action sequences the franchise is lauded for. This time, it seems to be massive explosions — be it Dante setting a bomb loose in the streets of the Vatican, or Jakob Toretto (John Cena) messing around with ‘cannon cars'. They're armoured vehicles with cannons attached, essentially.

Advance ticket bookings for Fast X have been live since February, a full three months before its premiere on May 19. The film also stars Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, Jordana Brewster as Dominic's sister Mia, Charlize Theron as the cyberterrorist Cipher, Daniela Melchior as a Brazilian street car racer Isabel, and Rita Moreno as Abuelita, the Torettos' grandmother. As for which characters survive and make it into Fast X: Part 2, only time will tell. Does Leterrier plan on stretching the Dom v Dante story into the actual finale, or introducing an entirely new villain for the finale?

Fast X: Part 2 will release sometime in 2025. Meanwhile, Fast X races into cinemas worldwide on May 19.





  • Release Date 19 May 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action
  • Cast
    Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson
  • Director
    Louis Leterrier
  • Producer
    Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend, Samantha Vincent
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Elon Musk Ordered to Be Questioned Under Oath Over Autopilot Statements in Tesla Crash Lawsuit
Apple, Android Rivals First-Quarter Sales Slide in China as Smartphone Shipments Fall 11 Percent YoY


