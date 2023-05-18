Technology News

Eddie Murphy Is in Talks to Play Inspector Clouseau in Pink Panther Reboot Film at MGM

Jeff Fowler — best known for Sonic the Hedgehog movie — is attached to direct the Pink Panther reboot.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 18 May 2023 11:56 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy most recently starred in Netflix’s You People

Highlights
  • Chris Bremner will pen the screenplay for the movie
  • Steve Martin played the part in The Pink Panther and The Pink Panther 2
  • The Pink Panther franchise began with the 1963 comedy film

Hollywood star Eddie Murphy (Coming to America) is in negotiations to play the classic character of Inspector Jacques Clouseau in a new Pink Panther movie. According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Hollywood studio MGM is rebooting the franchise and has roped in Sonic the Hedgehog director Jeff Fowler for the project.

Chris Bremner (Bad Boys for Life) will pen the screenplay for the movie, which will be produced by Dan Lin, Julie Andrews, Larry Mirisch, and Jonathan Eirich.

The new feature project would be a live-action/ CG hybrid and would combine both traditions. The premise takes a buddy cop movie tone to the proceedings with the Inspector and Panther teaming up for the first time ever on the big screen.

The Pink Panther franchise began with the 1963 comedy film, starring Peter Sellers as bumbling Inspector Clouseau.

The Pink Panther refers to the name of a valuable pink diamond at the centre of a heist in the original film. A cartoon panther appeared in the opening credits, and became popular in his own right, starring in several animated projects over the decades.

Sellers later reprised the role in A Shot in the Dark (1964), The Return of the Pink Panther (1975), The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976), and Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978).

The role has also been inhabited by Alan Arkin and Roger Moore. Actor-comedian Steve Martin played the part in 2006's The Pink Panther and 2009's The Pink Panther 2.

Murphy most recently starred in Netflix's You People, co-starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
