Fateh OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer Action Thriller Might Stream on This Platform

Sonu Sood’s Fateh with Jacqueline Fernandez is set to hit theatres next year.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 December 2024 22:03 IST
Photo Credit: youtube/AKM Cinema

Fateh is expected to stream on this platform after concluding its theatrical release.

Highlights
  • Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez lead Fateh in new action thriller
  • The movie features Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles
  • Here's everything you need to know about it OTT release
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's directorial venture Fateh is set to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline and high-octane action. Scheduled for a theatrical release in January 2025, the film features Jacqueline Fernandez in a leading role alongside Sood. The action-packed thriller promises to deliver an engaging experience for cinema enthusiasts, with its narrative addressing cybercrime. Reports indicate that the film will also be made available on an OTT platform shortly after its theatrical run.

When and Where to Watch Fateh

As per multiple reports, Fateh is expected to stream on Disney+ Hotstar after concluding its theatrical release. While the exact OTT premiere date remains undisclosed, the report mentioned that the digital debut might occur once the box office journey is complete. Fans can look forward to an official announcement from the makers following its cinema release.

Official Trailer and Plot of Fateh

The official teaser of Fateh introduces viewers to a gripping tale of revenge and justice. The plot follows the story of Fateh, a man haunted by a troubled past, who embarks on a mission to dismantle a syndicate of cybercriminals. The narrative unfolds when a young village girl falls victim to ruthless cyberattacks. Fateh teams up with Khushi, a skilled ethical hacker, to bring the perpetrators to justice. The movie explores themes of resilience and the fight against digital crime, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

Cast and Crew of Fateh

The film features a stellar cast, including Vijay Raaz, Naseeruddin Shah, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Prakash Belawadi. Shiv Jyoti Rajput also plays a significant role in the movie. Fateh has been produced by Sonali Sood under the banners of Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios. The screenplay has been penned by Ankur Pajni, adding depth to the narrative. embed code

+

 

Further reading: Sonu Sood, Fateh OTT release, Jacqueline Fernandez, action thriller, Vijay Raaz, Naseeruddin Shah
