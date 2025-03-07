Sonu Sood’s Fateh Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar

Sonu Sood's action-thriller Fateh, which marked his directorial debut, has now arrived on an OTT platform after its theatrical release in January. The film, starring Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Sood, revolves around a former special agent who embarks on a dangerous mission to dismantle a cybercrime syndicate while searching for a missing girl. The film opened to mixed responses from critics and audiences. Those who missed its theatrical run can now stream Fateh online.

When and Where to Watch Fateh

According to the latest announcement from the makers, Fateh is now available for streaming on JioHotstar. The film's production team shared the update on social media, along with a video clip featuring Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Official Trailer and Plot of Fateh

The film follows the journey of a former Special Operations officer who has left his past behind and settled into a quiet life in Punjab, overseeing dairy farming. His life takes a turn when a young girl from a rural area falls prey to a cybercrime syndicate. Unable to ignore the injustice, he returns to action, taking on the criminal network. Jacqueline Fernandez plays a key role in assisting him in his fight.

Cast and Crew of Fateh

Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez, the film features an ensemble cast, including Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. Fateh is produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, with Ajay Dhama as a co-producer.