Kesari Chapter 2 is an Indian Courtroom drama based on the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 June 2025 20:57 IST
Photo Credit: JioHotstar

The Kesari Chapter 2 is now available to stream on JioHotstar

Highlights
  • Kesari Chapter 2 is a courtroom drama based on the Jallianwala Bagh Massa
  • The film stars Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, Ananya Pandey
  • Streaming Now on JioHotstar for Free
Kesari Chapter 2, a movie by Dharma Productions and directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, is finally available to watch online. This Akshay Kumar starrer follows the life of C. Sanakaran Nair, who fought against the British Raj to uncover the deadly truth of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. This movie is a pure courtroom drama that keeps the audience hooked from the beginning to the end. The star cast has delivered remarkable performances. This movie guarantees intense emotions and a blend of legal drama and history.

When and Where to Watch Kesari Chapter 2

The Kesari Chapter 2 is now available to stream on JioHotstar. Viewers can watch this movie for free.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 follows the story of C. Sankaran Nair, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, who has been asked by the British to investigate the truth of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre as they expect the reports to be in their favor. However, as Nair uncovers the truth, his conscience makes him challenge the British Raj for the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

Not only did C. Sankaran Nair fight for justice for the victims, but he also exposed the role of the British government in the massacre. Kesari Chapter 2 is a perfect blend of legal battle, courtroom drama, and history.

Cast and Crew of Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 is packed with a talented star cast, with Akshay Kumar playing the lead role. Other prominent names include R. Madhavan, Ananya Pandey, Mark Bennington, Steven Hartley, Shrikanth Verma, and more. This Dharma Productions movie has been directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The music composer of the movie is Shashwat Sachdev, while the cinematography has been done by Debojeet Ray.

Reception of Kesari Chapter 2

The theatrical release of Kesari Chapter 2 was held on April 18th, 2025, where both the audience and the critics praised the plot and performances. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.2/10.

 

Comments

Further reading: OTT, OTTRelease, JioHotstar, KesariChapter2, KesariChapter2onJio, Courtroom, Drama
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
