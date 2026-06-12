Technology News
English Edition

Sweet Magnolias Season 5 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Sweet Magnolias Season 5 continues the journey of Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue as they face career ambitions, relationship milestones and personal challenges.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 June 2026 14:30 IST
Sweet Magnolias Season 5 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Netflix

Sweet Magnolias Season 5 is available on Netflix from June 11, 2026.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Maddie balances career ambitions with a long-distance marriage.
  • Helen prepares for a new chapter with Erik after many challenges.
  • Dana Sue expands her culinary dreams in the new season.
Advertisement

Sweet Magnolias Season 5 is about the major life transitions of three girls during the summer. It is about finding and seizing what you love to do the most. The trio includes Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue who are best friends. Season five will resume from where season four ended. The last season ended with Maddie getting a major job in publishing in New York City, Helen had ups and downs in her relationship, and Dana Sue wanted to have her culinary business. This sisterhood will spark in its next season although all three are at a long distance. It is based on the novel by Sheryl J Anderson. Let's go through the cast and crew, when and where to watch and trailer and plot of the series.

When and Where to Watch

Sweet Magnolias Season 5 is available on Netflix from June 11, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Sweet Magnolia's Season five's story starts with all the girls' situations. Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue have a strong friendship that keeps them in a perfect sisterhood. All three girls are now at different phases of life. Maddie is finding it hard to maintain a good pace in her married life because of her long-distance marriage. Jalen is preparing to get married to Erik after ups and downs in her relationship. Dana goes on to expand her business in the culinary field.

Cast and Crew

JoAnna Garcia Swisher has played Maddie, Heather Headly has played the role of Helen, and Brooke Elliott has played the role of Dana Sue. Sheryl J. Anderson is the showrunner.

Reception

It holds a 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb rating and the storytelling approach was loved by the audience.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sweet Magnolias Season 5, imdb, Netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Isakapatnam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp Get Football-Themed Features Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026
Sweet Magnolias Season 5 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Zephyrus Lineup Expanded in India With Zephyrus Duo, G14 and G16
  2. Isakapatnam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Oppo Reno 16 Series Price, Storage Variants Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Moto G Max 5G With a 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Arrives at This Price
  5. OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  6. Realme Narzo Days Sale Brings Discounts on These Narzo Series Phones
  7. New OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Raakh, Dridam, Karuppu, and More
  8. Vi 5G Comes to More Cities; Services Restored on Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3
  9. Honor X7e Plus 5G Could Launch in Select Markets Beyond China
  10. Samsung's One UI 9 Beta Is Now Available to Test on the Galaxy S26 Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 3a to Arrive With Familiar Price Tag, New Colourway: Report
  2. The Evil Lawyer Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Thai Legal Thriller Web Series Online
  3. Honor X80 Pro Max Surfaces Online via Leaked Live Images; Tipster Reveals Key Specifications
  4. OnePlus Nord Buds 4 India Launch Teased as Company Reveals Colour, Design
  5. Sweet Magnolias Season 5 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  6. Isakapatnam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Lenovo Yoga True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds Launched With 40dB ANC, Up to 36 Hours of Total Battery Life
  8. Apple’s Upcoming MacBook ‘Confirmed’ to Feature Touchscreen Support, Tipster Claims
  9. Vivo X Fold 6 Confirmed to Launch With Custom Dimensity 9500 Chip Developed With MediaTek for Foldables
  10. Bitcoin Remains Steady as Rising Oil Prices and Investor Caution Fuel Inflation Fears
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »