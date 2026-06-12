Sweet Magnolias Season 5 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Sweet Magnolias Season 5 is about the major life transitions of three girls during the summer. It is about finding and seizing what you love to do the most. The trio includes Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue who are best friends. Season five will resume from where season four ended. The last season ended with Maddie getting a major job in publishing in New York City, Helen had ups and downs in her relationship, and Dana Sue wanted to have her culinary business. This sisterhood will spark in its next season although all three are at a long distance. It is based on the novel by Sheryl J Anderson. Let's go through the cast and crew, when and where to watch and trailer and plot of the series.

When and Where to Watch

Sweet Magnolias Season 5 is available on Netflix from June 11, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Sweet Magnolia's Season five's story starts with all the girls' situations. Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue have a strong friendship that keeps them in a perfect sisterhood. All three girls are now at different phases of life. Maddie is finding it hard to maintain a good pace in her married life because of her long-distance marriage. Jalen is preparing to get married to Erik after ups and downs in her relationship. Dana goes on to expand her business in the culinary field.

Cast and Crew

JoAnna Garcia Swisher has played Maddie, Heather Headly has played the role of Helen, and Brooke Elliott has played the role of Dana Sue. Sheryl J. Anderson is the showrunner.

Reception

It holds a 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb rating and the storytelling approach was loved by the audience.