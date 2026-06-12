Directed by Nottapon Boonprakob, The Evil Lawyer is a Thai Legal thriller web series that is now streaming on Netflix.
Photo Credit: Netflix
Directed by Nottapon Boonprakob, The Evil Lawyer is a Thai legal thriller web series that has finally made its way to the digital screens. This series centres around a young, idealistic lawyer who is framed for the murder of the police chief's son. Only to prove his innocence, he teams up with a smart and relentless Evil lawyer, who exposes the intricacies of the system to him, along with the corruption. This series is highly engaging and keeps the audience hooked until the end of each episode.
This show is now available to stream on Netflix, in English and Thai. It consists of eight episodes, and the viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.
The plot of the series follows Mek (Portrayed by Nat Kitcharit), a principled attorney who remains loyal to the justice system. However, his life takes a turn when he gets framed for the murder of a powerful police chief's son, and he sticks to his terms after being threatened. Only to seek justice and remove his name from the case, he joins hands with Jittri (Played by Rhatha Phongam), a brilliant defensive lawyer, who uses technicalities of the corrupt system. As the duo works together to solve the cases, Mek is confronted by the corrupt political designs, current complexities of the innocents, and the Thai legal system.
Co-Written by Jakkarin Thepvong, this series stars Nat Kitcharit and Rhatha Phongam in the lead roles. Other cast members include Atchareeya Potipipttanakorn, Songsit Roongnophakrunsri, Jear Sarinrat Thomas, and others. The series has been produced by Songphon Jantharasom.
The first season of The Evil Lawyer has recently been released on Netflix; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.
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