Aap Jaisa Koi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Romantic Drama Online?

Aap Jaisa Koi is a Hindi language drama that delves deeper into the complexities of the second choices, love and fate. This movie is quite touching, with its in-depth emotional plot beautifully merged into the soulful connection, giving it a vibe that viewers look for through these related characters. The strong narrative takes you to two individuals starring with Madhavan and Fatima Sana Sheikh who came closer due to their destiny, and find the challenges with unexpected turns in life. It is a heartfelt romance that would captivate the audience through the power of healing and transformation through the stages of love.

When and Where to Watch

Aap Jaisa Koi will be released on July 11, 2025, on the OTT platform Netflix. This monsoon, viewers can enjoy this romantic drama film from their screens.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer gives a glimpse of a heartwarming love story of two mature people with soft emotions. There is an intensification in the characters and that unspoken connection between the leads. They meet by destiny and then unfold and unlayer their characters to each other one by one, with baggage, family expectations and heartbreak fear. There are moving dialogues, intense glances, and moments to reflect as the trailer signals the story of stirring romance towards a journey of two individuals resonating emotionally through that bond of love.

Cast and Crew

The cast involves R Madhavan, Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles and Kumar Kachan Gosh and others in the supporting roles. The director of the film is Vivek Soni, and it has been written by Radhika Anand and Jehan Handa. The producers are Karan Johar, Apurva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Adar Poonawalla. Music has been composed by Rochak Kohli and Justin Prabhakaran.

Reception

The film is yet to be released, still, there is a lot of buzz regarding it on social media as it is R Madhavan's starrer, who comes with resonating and realistic content every time. Since it has not been released, there is no IMDb rating issued to it, yet viewers are anticipating and are excited to watch it.