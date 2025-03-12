Gladiator II Now Available For Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The much-anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott's 2000 historical epic, Gladiator II, has now been made available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film, which was released in cinemas on November 22, 2024, follows the journey of Lucius, played by Paul Mescal, as he navigates the violent world of gladiatorial combat. With a cast featuring Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, and Connie Nielsen, the film has generated significant attention from audiences and critics alike. Those with an active Prime Video subscription can now watch it online.

When and Where to Watch Gladiator II

The film is now available on Amazon Prime Video for streaming. Gladiator II has now been made accessible on digital platforms, allowing audiences worldwide to experience the historical drama from their homes. A valid subscription to the streaming service is required to watch the film.

Official Trailer and Plot of Gladiator II

The film follows Lucius, who embarks on a journey of revenge after witnessing the murder of his uncle. His quest leads him into the brutal gladiatorial arena, where he challenges the authority of Rome. Denzel Washington plays Macrinus, a former slave who mentors Lucius and trains him in combat. Meanwhile, political unrest brews as Emperor Geta, portrayed by Joseph Quinn, and Emperor Caracalla, played by Fred Hechinger, struggle to maintain power.

Cast and Crew of Gladiator II

Directed by Ridley Scott, the film brings together a strong ensemble cast. Paul Mescal takes on the lead role of Lucius, while Denzel Washington plays Macrinus, a former slave turned mentor. Pedro Pascal appears as General Justo Acacio, with Connie Nielsen reprising her role as Lucilla. Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger portray Emperor Geta and Emperor Caracalla, respectively. The screenplay has been written by David Scarpa, with production led by Ridley Scott, Walter F. Parkes, and Laurie MacDonald.

Reception of Gladiator II

The film has received mixed to positive responses from critics and audiences. It has an IMDb rating of 6.6 /10. Denzel Washington's performance has been widely praised in several reviews. At the global box office, Gladiator II has earned approximately $500 million against the reported production budget of $250 million.