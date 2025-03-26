Anora Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

The critically acclaimed film Anora has made its way to streaming and is now available on Peacock Hub, exclusively on JioHotstar. Directed by Sean Baker, this comedy-drama has garnered widespread recognition for its gripping narrative and compelling performances. With its strong presence at major international film festivals and multiple accolades, Anora has become one of the most talked-about films of 2024.

When and Where to Watch Anora

Anora premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2024, and received the prestigious Palme d'Or. After its theatrical release in October 2024, the film has now arrived on digital platforms. Audiences can stream it on Peacock Hub, available exclusively on JioHotstar, in both English and Hindi.

Official Trailer and Plot of Anora

The film revolves around Ani, played by Mikey Madison, who works at a strip club in Brooklyn. She crosses paths with Ivan "Vanya" Zakharov, the wealthy yet reckless son of a Russian oligarch. What begins as a transactional relationship soon leads to a spontaneous marriage in Las Vegas. However, their union triggers intense backlash from Vanya's powerful family, leading to conflicts, coercion, and life-altering decisions. A mix of comedy and drama, the film explores power dynamics, emotional struggles, and the consequences of impulsive choices. Anora has been praised for its sharp writing, gripping performances, and Baker's signature realistic storytelling.

Cast and Crew of Anora

The film stars Mikey Madison as Anora, with Mark Eydelshteyn portraying Vanya Zakharov. Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, Darya Ekamasova, and Aleksei Serebryakov play pivotal supporting roles. Sean Baker, known for his raw storytelling and unique cinematic style, directed, wrote, produced, and edited the film. Samantha Quan played a crucial role in the casting process.

Reception of Anora

Anora received widespread acclaim, becoming the highest-grossing film of Sean Baker's career with a global box office collection of $51.9 million. The film, which premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, won the prestigious Palme d'Or. After that, It dominated the awards season, winning five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing. The film also secured major wins at the British Academy Film Awards and was listed among the top 10 films of 2024 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute.