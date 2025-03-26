Technology News
English Edition

Anora Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

Sean Baker’s Anora, a Palme d’Or-winning film, is now available on JioHotstar. Watch the award-winning drama today!

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 March 2025 22:04 IST
Anora Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Anora now streaming on JioHotstar after its successful release

Highlights
  • Anora now streaming on JioHotstar after its successful release
  • Starring Mikey Madison & Mark Eydelshteyn
  • ● Sean Baker’s latest film praised for its gripping storytelling
Advertisement

The critically acclaimed film Anora has made its way to streaming and is now available on Peacock Hub, exclusively on JioHotstar. Directed by Sean Baker, this comedy-drama has garnered widespread recognition for its gripping narrative and compelling performances. With its strong presence at major international film festivals and multiple accolades, Anora has become one of the most talked-about films of 2024.

When and Where to Watch Anora

Anora premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2024, and received the prestigious Palme d'Or. After its theatrical release in October 2024, the film has now arrived on digital platforms. Audiences can stream it on Peacock Hub, available exclusively on JioHotstar, in both English and Hindi.

Official Trailer and Plot of Anora

The film revolves around Ani, played by Mikey Madison, who works at a strip club in Brooklyn. She crosses paths with Ivan "Vanya" Zakharov, the wealthy yet reckless son of a Russian oligarch. What begins as a transactional relationship soon leads to a spontaneous marriage in Las Vegas. However, their union triggers intense backlash from Vanya's powerful family, leading to conflicts, coercion, and life-altering decisions. A mix of comedy and drama, the film explores power dynamics, emotional struggles, and the consequences of impulsive choices. Anora has been praised for its sharp writing, gripping performances, and Baker's signature realistic storytelling.

Cast and Crew of Anora

The film stars Mikey Madison as Anora, with Mark Eydelshteyn portraying Vanya Zakharov. Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, Darya Ekamasova, and Aleksei Serebryakov play pivotal supporting roles. Sean Baker, known for his raw storytelling and unique cinematic style, directed, wrote, produced, and edited the film. Samantha Quan played a crucial role in the casting process.

Reception of Anora

Anora received widespread acclaim, becoming the highest-grossing film of Sean Baker's career with a global box office collection of $51.9 million. The film, which premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, won the prestigious Palme d'Or. After that, It dominated the awards season, winning five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing. The film also secured major wins at the British Academy Film Awards and was listed among the top 10 films of 2024 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Anora, Anora movie, Anora streaming, Sean Baker, Mikey Madison, JioHotstar, Anora cast
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Hubble Telescope Captures NGC 4536, a Starburst Galaxy with Intense Star Formation
Antarctic Ice Melt Weakens Strongest Ocean Current, Disrupting Global Circulation

Related Stories

Anora Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro Price Leaked Online
  2. IPL 2025 Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch RR vs KKR IPL Match Online?
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in April; Could Arrive With Vivo X200s
  4. Tecno Camon 40 Series to Get 3 Years of OS, 5 Years of Security Updates
  5. Vivo T4 5G Set to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Flipkart
  6. Nothing Adds Camera Capture Feature to Phone 3a's Essential Space
  7. Vivo Y300t With 6,500mAh Battery Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  8. Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 8 Pro Key Features Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. New Research Suggests Dark Energy Is Evolving, Challenging Cosmology Models
  2. Pulsar Fusion’s Nuclear Fusion Rockets May Revolutionise Space Travel
  3. 30,000-Year-Old Vulture Feathers Discovered, Uniquely Preserved in Volcanic Ash
  4. ISRO and IIT Madras Unveil Research Centre for Space Thermal Sciences
  5. Google X Introduces Taara Chip to Enable High-Speed Internet via Light Beams
  6. Supernova Remnants Found in Oceanic Samples, Scientists Look to Moon
  7. ESA’s Euclid Telescope Releases First Data, Mapping 26 Million Galaxies
  8. Alien Life May Survive on Planets Orbiting White Dwarfs, Study Finds
  9. NASA Reviews Boeing Starliner’s Future Amid Technical Challenges
  10. Anora Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »