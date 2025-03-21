Dhanush's Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) has been released on OTT after its theatrical run. The film, written and directed by Dhanush, features a fresh cast with Pavish Narayan making his debut. The romantic drama follows a young man who attends his former lover's wedding, hoping to move on and embrace his arranged marriage. Prime Video has acquired the streaming rights, making it available to a wider audience. A sequel has been hinted at towards the end of the film.

When and Where to Watch Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam

NEEK premiered in theatres in February. Now, the film is streaming on Prime Video, offering viewers a chance to watch it from home. The film caters to a younger audience, reflecting modern relationships and emotions.

Official Trailer and Plot of Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam

The official trailer showcases the protagonist dealing with unresolved emotions as he attends his ex-lover's wedding. The story revolves around his internal struggle, leading to moments of humour, drama, and introspection. The film focuses on the complexities of love, heartbreak, and new beginnings.

Cast and Crew of Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam

The cast includes Pavish Narayan, Anikha Surendran, Matthew Thomas, Priya Prakash Varrier, Rabiya Khatoon, Ramya Ranganathan, and Venkatesh Menon. Senior actors R. Sarathkumar, Naren, and Saranya Ponvannan are also part of the film. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while Dhanush has backed the project under Wunderbar Films.