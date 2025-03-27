Samsung showed off the Flex Gaming Console, a concept foldable gaming device at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025) earlier this month, and a design patent has now revealed another foldable idea from the South Korean technology conglomerate. Samsung has designed a handheld gaming console that has a display that can be extended to form a much larger screen, and the device is seen in various configurations. It is also shown to feature controls that appear to resemble the ones seen on popular controllers.

Samsung Foldable Handheld Console Design (Expected)

The design patent (via 91Mobiles) includes several drawings of a handheld gaming console that appears to be equipped with a foldable display. At first glance (Fig. 1) it appears to be a clamshell-style foldable display with controllers located on the left and right side of the device. We can also see the two panels folded shut (Fig.2) and the hinge (Fig. 3) flanked by the shoulder buttons.

Fig.1 (left) and Fig. 11 show the handheld with the display open and shut

Photo Credit: Samsung Display

The document also contains drawings that show the right (Fig. 5) and left sides (Fig.7) of the device, and it seems to feature a slim design. The top view is illustrated by figure 6, and we can see the two thumb sticks, directional buttons, and what appear to be the shoulder buttons at the top of the device.

The next set of images (Fig. 9- Fig. 12) show the gaming device with the display opened flat without any crease. We can also see a top-down view of the device in Fig. 13, which shows the display when it is fully extended. The next figure shows the bottom portion of the handset, which doesn't appear to feature any display component.

The last illustration (Fig. 15) shows the device with its display opened at an angle. This appears to be the way the handheld was designed to be used. However, It is currently unclear whether the larger screen would be used to show the same game, or whether the lower half could be used as a secondary display to show useful information.

Just like Samsung's Flex Gaming Console concept, there's no word on whether the company plans to introduce a device fashioned after the design seen in this patent document. The company currently offers Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold smartphones, but has yet to announce plans to enter the foldable gaming handheld market.

