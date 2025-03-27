Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Samsung Handheld Gaming Device With Foldable Display Spotted in Design Patent

Samsung Handheld Gaming Device With Foldable Display Spotted in Design Patent

Samsung's foldable device is shown to feature controllers with directional buttons, thumb sticks, and shoulder buttons.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2025 16:22 IST
Samsung Handheld Gaming Device With Foldable Display Spotted in Design Patent

Photo Credit: Samsung Display

The foldable gaming handset from Samsung seen with the display partly unfolded

Highlights
  • A new Samsung foldable device has been spotted in a patent document
  • The design patent shows a foldable gaming handheld console
  • Samsung's foldable display on the handheld is seen in many configurations
Advertisement

Samsung showed off the Flex Gaming Console, a concept foldable gaming device at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025) earlier this month, and a design patent has now revealed another foldable idea from the South Korean technology conglomerate. Samsung has designed a handheld gaming console that has a display that can be extended to form a much larger screen, and the device is seen in various configurations. It is also shown to feature controls that appear to resemble the ones seen on popular controllers.

Samsung Foldable Handheld Console Design (Expected)

The design patent (via 91Mobiles) includes several drawings of a handheld gaming console that appears to be equipped with a foldable display. At first glance (Fig. 1) it appears to be a clamshell-style foldable display with controllers located on the left and right side of the device. We can also see the two panels folded shut (Fig.2) and the hinge (Fig. 3) flanked by the shoulder buttons.

Fig.1 (left) and Fig. 11 show the handheld with the display open and shut
Photo Credit: Samsung Display

 

The document also contains drawings that show the right (Fig. 5) and left sides (Fig.7) of the device, and it seems to feature a slim design. The top view is illustrated by figure 6, and we can see the two thumb sticks, directional buttons, and what appear to be the shoulder buttons at the top of the device.

The next set of images (Fig. 9- Fig. 12) show the gaming device with the display opened flat without any crease. We can also see a top-down view of the device in Fig. 13, which shows the display when it is fully extended. The next figure shows the bottom portion of the handset, which doesn't appear to feature any display component.

The last illustration (Fig. 15) shows the device with its display opened at an angle. This appears to be the way the handheld was designed to be used. However, It is currently unclear whether the larger screen would be used to show the same game, or whether the lower half could be used as a secondary display to show useful information.

Just like Samsung's Flex Gaming Console concept, there's no word on whether the company plans to introduce a device fashioned after the design seen in this patent document. The company currently offers Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold smartphones, but has yet to announce plans to enter the foldable gaming handheld market.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Foldable Gaming Console, Gaming Console, Handheld Gaming, Foldables
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google Play Store Blocks 17 Unregistered Crypto Exchanges in South Korea, Apple May Follow

Related Stories

Samsung Handheld Gaming Device With Foldable Display Spotted in Design Patent
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 50X 5G With Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC Launched in India
  2. Nothing's Essential Space Feature Might Soon Require a Subcription
  3. Qualcomm Could Launch 2nm Flagship Chipsets Next Year
  4. Apple iPhone 16e Review: When You Just Need an iPhone
  5. Airtel Launches IPTV Services With Bundled OTT Apps in India
  6. Motorola Razr 60 Spotted Online; Design, Key Specifications Leaked
  7. Google Play Store Blocks 17 Unregistered Crypto Exchanges in South Korea
  8. Vivo Y39 5G Launches in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset
  9. Why Google Is Reportedly Preparing to Develop Its Android OS in Private
#Latest Stories
  1. The Witcher 4 Will Not Release Before 2027, CD Projekt Red Says
  2. Samsung Handheld Gaming Device With Foldable Display Spotted in Design Patent
  3. Vivo Y39 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Google Play Store Blocks 17 Unregistered Crypto Exchanges in South Korea, Apple May Follow
  5. Alibaba Qwen 2.5 Omni AI Model With Real-Time Speech Generation Released
  6. Canon PowerShot V1 and EOS R50 V for Video Creators Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. iPhone 17 Series to Reportedly Get 8K Video Recording Support
  8. Infinix Note 50X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. PS Plus Monthly Games for April Announced: RoboCop: Rogue City, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Digimon Story
  10. Nothing Could Introduce Subscription Model for Essential Space Features on Nothing Phone 3a Series: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »