Psycho Saiyaan is a romantic thriller that shows how love converts into a dark obsession and an emotional mess. As the first title in what promises to be an exciting series, it is soaked with romance and spun with psychological mind games as trust leads down a road where love can become deadly. The series feels like it will be haunting; however, that is a vast understatement, as its slice-of-life approach examines the dark side of human relationships and nature.

When and Where to Watch Psycho Saiyaan

Psycho Saiyaan will start streaming on Amazon MX Player on February 25, 2026. The series can also be streamed for free on the MX Player app and website, in addition to being available on Prime Video. All episodes will drop at once for your binge-watching pleasure.

Trailer and Plot of Psycho Saiyaan

The trailer focuses on Kartik's poetic love for Charu turning creepy. His ailment causes him to forget his wife by day and lurch into incoherence, while Huntry Chauhan's arrival brings tension, chaos, and questions about what happens when love turns lethal.

Cast and Crew of Psycho Saiyaan

Psycho Saiyaan is directed by Ajay Bhuyan and produced by Saurabh Tewari under the Parin Multimedia banner. Marking the OTT debut of Tejasswi Prakash, the series stars her as Charu alongside Anud Singh Dhaka, who portrays the obsessive Kartik Pandey.

Ravi Kishan plays the pivotal role of Huntry Chauhan. The ensemble also features Srishti Shrivastava, Surbhi Chandna, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Vaarun Bhagat.

Reception of Psycho Saiyaan

Psycho Saiyaan has already created massive pre-release euphoria thanks to its bold concept, edgy trailer, and Tejasswi Prakash's OTT debut, all of which have resonated with the audience's interests. The IMDb rating is not yet available.