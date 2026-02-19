Apple has long been rumoured to be developing support for video playback in CarPlay, and the feature has now officially arrived via the new iOS 26.4 beta update. The development was spotted after the Cupertino-based tech giant updated its official developer documentation. The feature will allow compatible vehicles to display video content through the CarPlay interface. While functionality is expected to be restricted for safety reasons, the addition would mark a notable expansion of CarPlay's entertainment capabilities.

AirPlay Video in Car

As first highlighted by OneJailbreak, Apple has revised the CarPlay Developer Guide for Apple CarPlay to include a mention of AirPlay video support in cars, outlining its functionality. The company states:

“AirPlay video in the car enables people to watch their favorite videos from iPhone right on their CarPlay display when they aren't driving. Integrate support for CarPlay with AirPlay video to enable this feature in your car.”

The wording makes it clear that video playback will only be available when the vehicle is not in motion, addressing safety and regulatory concerns. Apple appears to be leveraging AirPlay to stream video content from an iPhone to a compatible in-car display, rather than building standalone video apps directly into CarPlay.

Notably, the documentation also suggests that automakers will need to integrate support for CarPlay with AirPlay video in their infotainment systems. This means the feature may not be universally available across all existing CarPlay-enabled vehicles and could depend on hardware compatibility.

The developer page update suggests that Apple is laying the groundwork for expansive in-car entertainment options via CarPlay, potentially arriving with iOS 26.4. The update, however, is still in beta and not yet available to the general public.

Apart from AirPlay video in car, the iOS 26.4 update reportedly adds support for voice-based artificial intelligence (AI) apps to CarPlay, too. Per a MacRumors report, Apple's CarPlay Developer Guide page now states that “voice-based conversational apps” are allowed in CarPlay. It now supports app categories like audio, communication, driving task, fuelling, navigation, public safety, voice-based conversational, and more.

“Voice-based conversational apps must have a primary modality of voice upon launch; and after launch, appropriately respond to questions or requests and perform actions,” the company explains.