Infinix Xpad 30E has been launched in select global markets. The new tablet from the Transsion Holdings subsidiary comes in three different colour options with an 11-inch display. The student-focused Infinix Xpad 30E is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, alongside 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage and offers a few AI-powered learning features. The device provides access to over 120,000 premium learning resources. It has a 7,000 mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging.

Infinix Xpad 30E Price, Availability

The Infinix Xpad 30E is priced at IDR 2,394,000 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available in Indonesia via the e-commerce platform Shopee in Dreamy Purple, Forest Green, and Deep Blue colour options.

Infinix Xpad 30E Specifications, Features

The Infinix Xpad 30E runs on XOS 15 based on Android 15 and features an 11-inch full-HD+ (1,200x1,920 pixels) LCD screen with 60Hz refresh rate, an 83.7 percent screen to body ratio and 440 nit typical brightness. The display has TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emissions. The tablet has built-in 4G connectivity and sim card support.

Under the hood, the Infinix Xpad 30E has a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage. The storage can be expanded via a MicroSD card.

For optics, the Infinix Xpad 30E features a 5-megapixel rear camera unit. It sports an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. The tablet claimed to offer '120K+ premium courses aligned with the textbooks of students'.

The tablet also ships with an AI Tutor feature, which is claimed to help students with their homework. This AI-backed feature offers different tools like Photo Solving, Tap to Ask, AI Creation, and AI Screen Recognition. The tablet supports split-screen, allowing multiple apps to run side by side across the large display.

Connectivity options available on the Infinix Xpad 30E include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, 3.5mm Jack, and OTG. The tablet houses a 7,000 mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging.