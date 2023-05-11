Technology News

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions Enters Strategic Alliance With The Elephant Whisperers’ Sikhya Entertainment: Report

Details regarding the alliance are scarce, but the parties claim they will produce content across theatrical and digital formats.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 11 May 2023 11:31 IST
Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions Enters Strategic Alliance With The Elephant Whisperers’ Sikhya Entertainment: Report

Photo Credit: Dharmatic Entertainment; AMPAS

Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor

Highlights
  • Dharma Productions is known for Bollywood blockbusters
  • Sikhya Entertainment focuses on smaller independent films
  • The two previously worked together on 2013’s The Lunchbox

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and [Guneet Monga Kapoor's Sikhya Entertainment have reportedly entered a strategic alliance to produce content across theatrical and digital formats. As per Deadline, the parties would reveal details in the next couple of months, and aim to set new benchmarks within the industry. The two production companies previously worked together on 2013's Irrfan Khan-led The Lunchbox, which was co-distributed in India by Dharma, following its debut at the Cannes Film Festival. More recently, Sikhya Entertainment won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject for The Elephant Whisperers.

“We are extremely excited to collaborate with Sikhya Entertainment. As a filmmaker, I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire, entertain, and challenge audiences,” Johar said in a prepared statement to Deadline. “With this alliance, we have the opportunity to bring together our shared passion for creating innovative content and telling stories that resonate with people from all walks of life.” Dharma Productions is one of Bollywood's biggest and most mainstream studios, known for producing absolute classics such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai — Karan's directorial debut — to something more blockbuster like Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

Its subsidiary, Dharmatic Entertainment was focused solely on digital content, ranging from Netflix's Guilty to reality shows like Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. For now, it's unclear how this new collaboration with Sikhya Entertainment would change the course for digital content. Whether Dharmatic and Sikhya continue to co-exist and function as two separate studios for their respective projects or begin to collaborate, only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Monga Kapoor's Sikhya Entertainment is known for smaller, independent productions, grabbing its first Oscar for 2018's 'Period. End of the Sentence', directed by Rayka Zehtabchi, followed by The Elephant Whisperers, which marked Kartiki Gonsalves' directorial debut. The latter followed an indigenous couple in Southern India, as they devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant. Both documentary shorts are now available to watch on Netflix. The studio pivoted to digital formats in 2020 with Zindagi in Shorts, the anthology film portraying seven unique stories, highlighting subjects such as online romance, infidelity, marital rape, and more. It was released in partnership with Flipkart.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Dharma Productions, India's leading production house, and bring together our experience and expertise to create impactful and unforgettable cinema,” Monga Kapoor said in a prepared statement. “This partnership is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between two distinct and unique brands in the industry, and we are excited to work together to create content that resonates with a wider audience.”

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Elephant Whisperers

The Elephant Whisperers

  • Release Date 8 December 2022
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Documentary
  • Cast
    Bomman, Bellie, Raghu, Ammu
  • Director
    Kartiki Gonsalves
  • Producer
    Guneet Monga, Achin Jain
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: karan johar, dharma productions, guneet monga kapoor, sikhya entertainment, the elephant whisperers, dharmatic entertainment, brahmastra, bollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
EU Regulators Seek More Information on Apple Pay to Boost Case Against iPhone Maker
Bitcoin, Ether Slip Down Price Ladder; Cardano, Polkadot Emerge Among Profit-Making Altcoins

Related Stories

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions Enters Strategic Alliance With The Elephant Whisperers’ Sikhya Entertainment: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7a with Tensor G2 SoC Launched in India: Check Price
  2. WhatsApp Users Advised Not to Receive International Calls From These Numbers
  3. Pixel Fold, First Foldable Phone by Google Is Finally Here: See Price
  4. Google Pixel Tablet With Charging Speaker Dock Launched at This Price
  5. Redmi Note 12S With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  6. Google Pixel 7a First Impressions: The Pixel 'A' Series Goes Premium
  7. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best Deals on Smartphones on Last Day of Sale
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Max Tipped to Get Periscope Lens Exclusively: Check Details
  9. Realme Teases the Launch of a Phone With a 200-Megapixel Camera in India
  10. Realme Teases Slimmest Narzo N-Series Phone, Could be Realme Narzo N53
#Latest Stories
  1. Good Omens Season 2 Sets July 28 Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  2. Bitcoin, Ether Slip Down Price Ladder; Cardano, Polkadot Emerge Among Profit-Making Altcoins
  3. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions Enters Strategic Alliance With The Elephant Whisperers’ Sikhya Entertainment: Report
  4. EU Regulators Seek More Information on Apple Pay to Boost Case Against iPhone Maker
  5. Google Pixel Tablet With Tensor G2 Chip, Magnetic Charging Speaker Dock Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Pixel Fold With 7.6-Inch Inner Display, Tensor G2 SoC, 4,821mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Google Introduces Search Generative Experience to Rival Microsoft Bing's AI
  8. Google Pixel 7a With Tensor G2 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. OpenAI CEO to Testify Before US Senate Panel Next Week on Concerns Regarding AI Regulations
  10. Microsoft's Salaried Staff Won't Get Raise This Year, Reveals Leaked CEO Mail: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.