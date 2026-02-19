Technology News
  Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

The Vivo V70 Series 5G is expected to run on OriginOS 6, based on Android 16.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 February 2026 08:00 IST
Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo handsets will be offered in a Passion Red colour option

Highlights
  • Vivo's new lineup will include Vivo V70 and V70 Elite models
  • Vivo V70's price is reported to start at Rs. 45,999 in India
  • The series will pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging
The Vivo V70 Series 5G is all set be launched in India today. Arriving as the successor to 2025's V60 and the V60e, the upcoming lineup is expected to comprise two models — the Vivo V70 and the all-new Vivo V70 Elite. In the days leading up to its launch, the company has revealed several details about the upcoming handsets. They are teased to feature the narrowest bezels, measuring 1.25mm, in the under Rs. 50,000 price segment in the country.

Vivo V70 Series 5G India Launch Details

Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70 will be launched in the country today at 12pm IST. The company has scheduled a livestream for the launch event on YouTube. Alternatively, you can catch the Vivo V70 Series 5G India launch live via the media player embedded below.

Vivo V70 Series 5G Price in India, Availability (Expected)

According to reports, Vivo V70 5G price in India will begin at Rs. 45,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also tipped to be offered in a 12GB + 256GB configuration, priced at Rs. 49,999.

The handset will be available in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow colour options.

Meanwhile, the Vivo V70 Elite price is tipped to begin at Rs. 51,999 for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. Reports suggest that the upcoming handset will also be offered in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations, priced at Rs. 56,999 and Rs. 61,999, respectively.

It is expected to be available in Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black shades.

Vivo V70 Series 5G Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo V70 series will include the Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70 models. The Vivo V70 Elite is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, while the vanilla variant will be equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip. Both handsets will run on OriginOS 6, based on Android 16.

The Vivo V70 series is teased to sport a 6.59-inch 1.5K display, offering 459 ppi pixel density, 120Hz of refresh rate, and 5,000 nits of peak brightness.

In the camera department, the lineup will feature a Zeiss-powered 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary shooter with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an unspecified ultrawide camera. On the front, it will feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

It will pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.

Further reading: Vivo V70 5G, Vivo V70 5G Series, Vivo V70 Elite 5G, Vivo V70 Price in India, Vivo V70 Elite Price in India, Vivo V70 Specifications, Vivo V70 Elite Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Samsung Confirms Free Storage Upgrade for Galaxy S26 Series Pre-Reserve Customers in India
Nothing Phone 4a Series Leak Hints at Price, Key Specifications Weeks Ahead of March 5 Launch

Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
