Hatya Telugu Movie Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know

The political thriller Hatya is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, offering a suspenseful murder mystery.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 March 2025 14:00 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The digital rights for Hatya have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video

  • Hatya Telugu movie now available on Amazon Prime Video
  • A political thriller featuring Ravi Varma and Dhanya Balakrishna
  • Murder mystery with gripping twists and intense performances
A political thriller set against the backdrop of Andhra Pradesh has captured attention following its digital release. Hatya, inspired by real-life events, explores the murder of a high-profile politician, unraveling a gripping investigation. Helmed by director Srividya Basava, the film takes creative liberties while staying rooted in its intense premise. Starring Ravi Varma and Dhanya Balakrishna in pivotal roles, the film initially struggled at the box office but has found a renewed audience through streaming. Strong performances and a suspense-driven narrative have contributed to its resurgence in interest.

When and Where to Watch Hatya

The digital rights for Hatya have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video, making the film available for streaming. Viewers who missed its theatrical run can now watch the political thriller from the comfort of their homes. The film's release on an OTT platform has sparked fresh discussions, particularly among those intrigued by its political undertones.

Official Trailer and Plot of Hatya

The official trailer of Hatya introduced a tense political drama intertwined with mystery. The storyline follows the assassination of a popular leader and the ensuing investigation led by a determined police officer, played by Dhanya Balakrishna. As the case unfolds, multiple suspects emerge, each with hidden motives. The film keeps the audience engaged with its layered storytelling and an ambiguous climax that leaves room for interpretation.

Cast and Crew of Hatya

Ravi Varma plays the role of the murdered politician, adding depth to the narrative. Dhanya Balakrishna, as the lead investigator, delivers a compelling performance, while Pooja Ramachandran plays a significant supporting role. Directed by Srividya Basava, the film manages to maintain a gripping atmosphere through its screenplay and performances.

Reception of Hatya

The film's intricate storytelling and realistic approach have been appreciated by viewers looking for a politically charged thriller. It has an IMDb rating of 9.4 / 10.

