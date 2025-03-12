Technology News
Realme P3 Ultra 5G Teased to Get Glow-in-the-Dark Lunar Design, Two Colour Options

Realme P3 Ultra 5G will measure 7.38mm in thickness.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 March 2025 19:15 IST
Realme P3 Ultra 5G Teased to Get Glow-in-the-Dark Lunar Design, Two Colour Options

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P3 Ultra 5G will run on MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset

Highlights
  • Realme used a starlight ink process to make the phone’s surface shimmer
  • Realme P3 Ultra 5G will be introduced in a glow-in-the-dark lunar design
  • The launch will take place in India on March 19
Realme P3 Ultra 5G is all set to go official on March 19 in India. As we wait for the formal reveal, Realme has announced new details about the upcoming P series smartphone. The Realme P3 Ultra 5G is teased to come in a lunar dark design. It will be available in two colour options in the country with a lightweight build and quad-curved display. The Realme P3 Ultra 5G is confirmed to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset. It will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 80W charging support.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G Teased Again

Through a press release on Wednesday, Realme confirmed that the Realme P3 Ultra 5G will be feature a glow-in-the-dark lunar design. Said to be inspired by the lunar surface, the design will offer the texture of lunar soil on the rear panel. It is claimed to give users the sensation of touching the moon's surface dust.

Realme states that it has used a starlight ink process to make the phone's surface shimmer. "By night, the light-sensing color shift unveils a dreamy green halo", the company said.

Further, the upcoming Realme P3 Ultra 5G is confirmed to be available in Neptune Blue and Orion Red colour options with a vegan leather finish. It will measure 7.38mm in thickness and 183 grams in weight. It is advertised to be India's slimmest quad-curved display smartphone.

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G launch is set to take place in India on March 19. It will be unveiled alongside the vanilla Realme P3 5G and Realme Buds T200 Lite TWS earphones. Both handsets will go on sale via Flipkart and the Realme India e-store.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G is teased to arrive as the world's first smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset. It will pack 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W AI bypass charging technology. The display on the phone is said to offer up to 2,500 touch sampling rate.

 

Nithya P Nair
