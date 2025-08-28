Hazbin Hotel Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the New Season Online?

Hazbin Hotel has been one of Prime Video's most anticipated shows, capturing viewers with its surreal mixture of surreal fantasy, dark comedy, and musical numbers. Season 2 took quite some time, with a long overdue break between the plot and the first season, which is why the director of the animated show, Vivienne Medrano, is making up for the last time. Hazbin Hotel impacted Prime Video last year. Even the soundtrack album cracked in the USA and Canada with Poison and Loser. Here is everything you need to know.

When and where to watch Hazbin Hotel Season 2

The Hazbin Hotel season 2 is set to premiere on Prime Video on the October 29, 2025.

Cast and Crew of Hazbin Hotel Season 2

Created by Vivienne Medrano, the main cast will repeat the main cast that comprises Erika Henningsen as Charlie, Stephanie Beatriz as Vaggie, along with the new cast that includes Patrick Stump as Abel, Tony Kevin Del Aguilas Baxter, and Tony Alex as Zeezi. Other additions include Liz Callaway and Andrew Durand as Prick. The mixture of a new cast and returning cast of Season 1 ensures a plethora of talent.

The Storyline

Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel dives deeper into the battle between the Hotel and the Vees, and Vox is the main antagonist. In this season, Charlie grows as the Hell's princess. It also explores her bond with Vaggie and the mystery of family, mainly Lilith. There is also a side of Heaven that viewers can enjoy alongside Alastor and Sir Pentious. With significant musical numbers and a gripping storyline, Season 2 raises the stakes for redemption in Hell. The animated movie is set to premiere on Prime Video on the 29th October.

Reception

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 is finally back after a hiatus from the plot and the story. Season 1 took the audience by awe with its gripping story and musical numbers, and has an IMDB rating of 7.7/10.