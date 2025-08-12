Technology News
Oh Enthan Baby Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know

Meera, played by Mithila Palkar, is a smart, mature doctor who shapes Ashwin’s journey in “Oh Enthan Baby”.

Updated: 12 August 2025 21:53 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Hindi version streams on Netflix from August 8, 2025

  • Meera’s strength shines as she faces tough choices in love and life
  • Mithila Palkar’s performance adds heart and realism to the movie
  • The film teaches about self-respect and moving on from heartbreak
Oh Enthan Baby is a completely fresh Tamil movie which has been released on July 11, 2025 in theatres. The film includes a boy named Ashwin and a girl named Meera. Brought in an environment where the parents of the boy used to fight every time, Ashwin didn't know the worth of true love and how to make sacrifices and adjust to a relationship. So Meera waks away from his life. Eventually the story grows and he tries to solve all the things that turned him away from Meera.

When and Where to Watch

After the theatrical release in Tamil you can watch a hindi version of this movie on Netflix. You can stream there and enjoy.

Trailer and Plot

The movie trailer shows the glimpse of the warmth, funny, sweet and tender moments. It introduces a boy named Ashwin and Meera. Ashwin is a story writer and Meera is a doctor. They both get into a relationship and due to certain clashes Meera breaks up with Ashwin and walks away. He keeps that sadness in his movies and makes stories based on that. Ashwin builds his story after interviewing friends, and makes candid scenes and further works on his scripts. He eventually realises that Meera went away from him because of his negligence. Later on, he realises his mistakes and then tries to reform his character. The movie includes honesty, messed up growing up, and more.

Cast and Crew

Rudra plays the role of Ashwin, Mithila Palkar plays the role of Meera. Vishnu Vishal gives a special appearance in the movie. Other actors are Karunakaran, Anju Kurian, Mysskin, Redin Kingsley and more. The movie has been directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar and written by Mukesh Manjunath and Sharada Subramanian.

Reception

The audience welcomed it with great response as it included a romcom story with emotions. With an IMDb rating of 8.3 out of 10. The critics also appreciated it for the presentation and great performance by the actors.

 

Further reading: "Meera", "Oh Enthan Baby", "Mithila Palkar", Tamil Movie, Romance, Reviews, Cast, Movie Highlights

Further reading: “Meera”, “Oh Enthan Baby”, “Mithila Palkar”, Tamil Movie, Romance, Reviews, Cast, Movie Highlights
