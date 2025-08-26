Technology News
English Edition

Do You Wanna Partner OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Comedy Film Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty

Do You Wanna Partner revolves around two friends caught in hilarious situations while chasing love, ambition, and fun.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 August 2025 16:28 IST
Do You Wanna Partner OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Comedy Film Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Do You Wanna Partner: A Tamil comedy film starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty

Highlights
  • Fun Tamil comedy with romance and quirky twists
  • Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty in lead roles
  • Available soon on OTT platforms with an engaging trailer and story
Advertisement

Do you Wanna Partner is a Tamil language comedy entertainer which brings out humour, romance, and events of fun, which are filled with twists and emotions. The movie shows how two people bring about unexpected circumstances and end up searching for the hilarious situations and unexpected turns in their lives. With the witty dialogues, light-hearted storytelling, youthful charm and more, the story gives the audience engagement. It is backed by an energetic cast and great direction. It is set to be a refreshing one for the Tamil OTT releases.

When and Where to Watch

This movie is set to be released on OTT and gives the audience the joy of watching it from their homes. It is going to be aired on Amazon Prime Video on September 12, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

Do You Wanna Partner movie's trailer sets the tone perfectly for a fun-filled roller coaster ride with confusion, mistaken identity and tons of laughter. It is the story of two young people who meet by chance and end up as partners by choice in a haphazard mass comedy. They face chaos, love and twists and turns as they start their journey. This series is full of comedy and heart. With only a few poor-taste penile jokes, a lot of slapstick humour – combined with situational comedy and one-liners – it's all quite entertaining

Cast and Crew

Diana Penty and Tamanna Bhatia are the main leads in the movie, along with their actors such as Jaaved Jaafery, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, Rannvijay Singha and more. The movie has been directed by Nikhil Madhock and produced by Karan Johar.

Reception and Buzz

Before its release, it is going to generate a lot of attention as the buzz has started from the time of its announcement. It is famous for its youthful charm, comedy and different narrative. First impressions are that they're bored and ready for a good, old-fashioned romantic romp that's also funny. An amalgamation of light-hearted narratives and universal humour, this series is likely to consolidate its appeal with the urban as well as rural audiences, making it a promising OTT release to watch out for.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Do You Wanna Partner, Tamil Movie, Tamil OTT Release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Top Tamil OTT Releases This Month (August 2025): Peranbum Perungobamum, Thalaivan Thalaivii, Akkenam, and More
Apple Releases iOS 26 Public Beta 5 Update for iPhone With Fixes for Several Bugs
Do You Wanna Partner OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Comedy Film Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Buds 3r With IP55 Rating, 12.4mm Drivers Launched in India
  2. Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera: See Price
  3. Asus Refreshes Vivobook 14, Vivobook S14 Models in India with AMD CPUs
  4. Realme's 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature a Built-in Cooling Fan
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Listed by Retailer, Here's How Much it Might Cost
  6. Samsung Galaxy A07 4G Launched With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. Vivo T4 Pro Renders Show Off Design Hours Ahead of Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G, Galaxy M17 5G Arrive on Geekbench; Might Debut Soon
  9. TCL Z100 Wireless Home Theatre System Debuts With Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
  10. Samsung Offers Free Green Line Screen Fix for These Models in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, Legion 7i, Legion Pro 5i, Legion 5i Gaming Laptops With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs Debut in India
  2. Honor 500 Series Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera
  3. Indian Game Developers and Publishers Announce Industry Body After Parliament Passes Online Gaming Bill
  4. Xiaomi's Care and Connect Service Week Brings Up to 50 Percent Discount on Battery Replacements
  5. Do You Wanna Partner OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Comedy Film Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty
  6. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G, Galaxy M17 5G Spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 1330 Chip, Android 15
  7. Nvidia’s Jetson AGX Thor Now Available, Brings Real-Time Smarts to Future Robots
  8. Hideo Kojima Has Already Written the Concept for Death Stranding 3, but Isn't Planning to Do It at the Moment
  9. Asus Vivobook 14 (2025), Vivobook S14 (2025) Launched in India With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processors
  10. Oppo A6, Oppo A6 Max Said to Debut as Rebranded Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro+; Key Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »