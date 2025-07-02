Hedda OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch American Classic Drama Online?

Hedda is an upcoming American drama movie that is based on the play “Hedda Gabler” by Henrick Ibsen. The movie is set to hit the theatres in October 22, 2025, followed by a premiere at the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF 2025). Likewise, the dates for global OTT release have also arrived. The movie follows Hedda, a woman who finds herself trapped into a loveless marriage and struggles to deal with societal pressures and expectations. However, things take a tragic turn when she decides to manipulate people around her.

When and Where to Watch Hedda

Hedda will globally premiere on the digital platforms on October 29th, 2025, where it will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers will need a subscription to watch Hedda.

Official Trailer and Plot of Hedda

Based on the Henrick Ibsen's most popular and legendary stage drama, Hedda Gabler, from 1891, Hedda is an American drama film that follows a young woman who is trapped into a loveless marriage. Hedda is bored but manipulative woman who struggles to keep up with the societal expectations. That's when, she begins to manipulate those around her. However, her game turns tragic when she starts facing destructive consequences, including, the suicide of her former lover. The movie is high on emotions and the manipulations will certainly raise the standards of the plot.

Cast and Crew of Hedda

Hedda is a blend of excellent star cast wherein Tessa Thomson plays the lead role. She has further been supported by the talented Nina Hoss, Imogen Poots, Nicholas Pinnock, Tom Bateman, Finbar Lynch, and more. The movie has been directed by Nia Dacosta, while the Jacob Secher Schulsinger is the editor. The music has been delivered by Hildur Gudnadottir, whereas, the cinematographer of Hedda is Sean Bobbitt.

Reception of Hedda

The movie is yet to release in the theatres and digital screens. However, the anticipation is quite high. The IMDb rating is currently unavailable.