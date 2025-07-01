Apple is said to have plans of introducing a more affordable version of its MacBook in the coming years. According to a seasoned industry analyst, the purported laptop will sport a compact display, similar to the current base-level MacBook Air. It will be powered by a flagship iPhone processor. The Cupertino-based tech giant reportedly expects to recover its shipment numbers to the pre-Covid-19 period, with the affordable MacBook anticipated to have a high share.

Apple's Affordable MacBook Pro Details

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared details about the purported affordable MacBook. It is said to come with a 13-inch screen, the same size as the display on the base MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. It will reportedly be powered by an A18 Pro chipset.

Notably, this processor also powers the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It supports the Apple Intelligence suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features, which indicates Apple's upcoming laptop may also too. While other details remain under wraps, the more affordable MacBook is expected to hit mass production in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025 or Q1 2026. It may ship in blue, pink, silver, and yellow colour options.

As per the analyst, the Cupertino-based tech giant aims to increase its total MacBook shipments and bring them to the pre-Covid-19 period. It is estimated to ship 20 million MacBook units in 2025, whereas its shipments may increase to 25 million in 2026.

Kuo suggests that the more affordable MacBook model could account for 5-7 million units among the total shipments next year.

Consequently, Everwin Precision is expected to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of Apple's new model. The China-based company designs, produces, and sells electronic components. As of today, the company supplies casings for the MacBook Pro and is soon said to begin the same for the MacBook Air as well.

Additionally, it is also reported to serve as the reference design supplier as part of the New Product Introduction (NPI). Kuo states that courtesy of Apple, the company expects its revenue to grow by up to 20 percent YoY and profits to increase to up to 40 percent YoY in 2026.