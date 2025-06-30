Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Could Drop a Key Design Feature of the Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy S25 lineup feature thicker metallic rings surrounding the rear camera lenses.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 June 2025 19:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Could Drop a Key Design Feature of the Galaxy Z Fold 6

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could run on Snapdragon 8 Elite

Highlights
  • Samsung may remove ridged camera rings from Galaxy S26 series
  • The new render shows the phone in a blue shade
  • Samsung will host the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on July 9 in New York
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 9, where the company will unveil its next generation of foldables. Reservations for the upcoming Galaxy phones are currently live, as well. As we near the launch date, a new render of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has leaked on the Web. The leaked image suggests that Samsung has dropped the metal camera ring design seen in last year's model from the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The phone can be seen with a triple rear camera setup. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. The phone could feature a slim and lightweight design. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Leaked Render Shows Rear Design

Well-known tipster Ice Universe has shared a new alleged render of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 on X (formerly Twitter). The new model seems to have a similar design to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but we can still see a few differences. The image lacks the colour-matched rings around the rear camera lenses. Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and this year's Galaxy S25 lineup feature thicker metallic rings surrounding the lenses. They stand out noticeably on the rear side of the phones. 

The tipster claims that Samsung has decided to drop the camera rings design — dubbed 'Saturn Ring Design' — from the final mass production version of the phone after the Galaxy S25 series camera rings faced wide criticism from users. The new render shows the phone in a blue shade with a vertically arranged triple camera setup. The tipster states that Samsung may also remove the thick metal camera rings from next year's Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung will host the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on July 9 in New York. The event will be livestreamed from 10:00am ET (7:30 pm IST) on YouTube and Samsung's social channels. New Galaxy devices are currently available for pre-reservations in India.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. It is said to get a 6.5-inch external display and an 8-inch internal screen. The phone could measure 4.2mm in the unfolded state and 8.9mm when folded. It is said to weigh 215g.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Could Drop a Key Design Feature of the Galaxy Z Fold 6
