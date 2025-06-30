The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 9, where the company will unveil its next generation of foldables. Reservations for the upcoming Galaxy phones are currently live, as well. As we near the launch date, a new render of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has leaked on the Web. The leaked image suggests that Samsung has dropped the metal camera ring design seen in last year's model from the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The phone can be seen with a triple rear camera setup. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. The phone could feature a slim and lightweight design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Leaked Render Shows Rear Design

Well-known tipster Ice Universe has shared a new alleged render of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 on X (formerly Twitter). The new model seems to have a similar design to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but we can still see a few differences. The image lacks the colour-matched rings around the rear camera lenses. Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and this year's Galaxy S25 lineup feature thicker metallic rings surrounding the lenses. They stand out noticeably on the rear side of the phones.

Let me tell you something that many people don't know. In fact, the early Galaxy Z Fold7's camera still has the “Saturn Ring Design”, but in recent months, Samsung has received more and more opposition. No one likes the cheap-looking Saturn Ring design, so Samsung urgently… pic.twitter.com/fbuNJx4WeD — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) June 29, 2025

The tipster claims that Samsung has decided to drop the camera rings design — dubbed 'Saturn Ring Design' — from the final mass production version of the phone after the Galaxy S25 series camera rings faced wide criticism from users. The new render shows the phone in a blue shade with a vertically arranged triple camera setup. The tipster states that Samsung may also remove the thick metal camera rings from next year's Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung will host the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on July 9 in New York. The event will be livestreamed from 10:00am ET (7:30 pm IST) on YouTube and Samsung's social channels. New Galaxy devices are currently available for pre-reservations in India.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. It is said to get a 6.5-inch external display and an 8-inch internal screen. The phone could measure 4.2mm in the unfolded state and 8.9mm when folded. It is said to weigh 215g.