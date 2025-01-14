Technology News
English Edition

Hellboy: The Crooked Man OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Jack Kesy's Hellboy: The Crooked Man begins streaming on Lionsgate Play in India on January 17, 2025

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 January 2025 12:41 IST
Hellboy: The Crooked Man OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Youtube/Lionsgate Movies

Hellboy: The Crooked Man to Stream on Lionsgate Play

Highlights
  • Hellboy: The Crooked Man streams on Lionsgate Play on January 17, 2025
  • Jack Kesy stars as Hellboy in this 2024 superhero horror film
  • Adapted from Mike Mignola's The Crooked Man limited comic series
Advertisement

The 2024 superhero horror film Hellboy: The Crooked Man is scheduled for its OTT debut in India. Based on the Dark Horse Comics character Hellboy, the movie is a reboot of the franchise and delves into a darker narrative inspired by Mike Mignola's The Crooked Man series. Directed by Brian Taylor, who co-wrote the screenplay with Christopher Golden, the film explores supernatural themes through its 1950s Appalachian setting. Despite its box office struggles, it is anticipated to garner a fresh audience online.

When and Where to Watch Hellboy: The Crooked Man

Hellboy: The Crooked Man will be available for streaming on Lionsgate Play starting January 17, 2025. This OTT release aims to reach a broader audience, especially fans of the Hellboy franchise.

Official Trailer and Plot of Hellboy: The Crooked Man

The movie's plot revolves around Hellboy, portrayed by Jack Kesy, assisting rookie B.P.R.D. agent Bobbie Jo Song in a perilous mission. Set in the 1950s, the story unfolds as the duo confronts The Crooked Man, a sinister figure collecting souls for Satan in the Appalachian Mountains. This narrative adapts elements of Mignola's limited series while introducing new characters, such as Bobbie Jo Song, played by Adeline Rudolph.

The trailer teases a chilling and atmospheric experience, combining horror and supernatural elements with Hellboy's characteristic action-packed escapades.

Cast and Crew of Hellboy: The Crooked Man

The film stars Jack Kesy as Hellboy, Adeline Rudolph as rookie agent Bobbie Jo Song, and Jefferson White as Tom Ferrell, a former soldier haunted by his childhood encounter with The Crooked Man. Martin Bassindale portrays Jeremiah Witkins/The Crooked Man, adding a menacing presence to the narrative. The project is backed by Millennium Media, Dark Horse Entertainment, and other production houses.

Reception of Hellboy: The Crooked Man

Despite receiving critical praise for its adherence to the source material and darker tone, the film failed to perform commercially. . The film's global theatrical performance was underwhelming, earning just $2 million. With its OTT release, it seeks to gain traction among viewers who appreciate supernatural horror and comic book adaptations. The online platform could provide a second wind for the latest installment in the Hellboy saga.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Hellboy, The Crooked Man, Lionsgate Play
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung's First Tri-Fold Smartphone Tipped to See Limited Production in 2025
Nothing Phone 3 to Offer an AI-Powered Platform; Launch Slated for Q1 2025

Related Stories

Hellboy: The Crooked Man OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Sale Brings Big Discounts on iPhone 16, iPhone 15 and Other Models
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Leak Suggest Hiked Prices Over Preceding S24 Lineup
  3. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Spotted on BIS, Could Launch in India Soon
  4. Huawei Unveils Band 9 in India With AMOLED Screen and Swimming Mode
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo, iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  6. Samsung's First Tri-Fold Phone Tipped to See Limited Production in 2025
  7. Nothing Phone 3 Will Bring an AI-Powered Platform, Leaked Email Suggests
  8. Poco F7 Pro, F7 Ultra Spied on Indonesian Regulator's Site Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Pixxel to Launch India’s First Private Satellite Network, Eyes $19 Billion Market
  2. US DFS, Bank of England Announce Transatlantic Regulatory Exchange to ‘Harmonise’ Digital Assets Regulations
  3. Hellboy: The Crooked Man OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Rifle Club OTT Release Date Announced: Where to Watch This Action Thriller Online?
  5. Sweet Dreams Release Date: Mithila Palkar and Amol Parashar Star in Surreal Love Story
  6. Griha Laxmi OTT Release Date: Watch Hina Khan's Gripping Drama on EPIC ON
  7. Apple Fights $1.8 Billion App Store Lawsuit in First of UK Class Actions Against Tech Giants
  8. Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix
  9. Samsung Teases AI Capabilities in Bixby Virtual Assistant Ahead of Galaxy S25 Series Launch
  10. Nothing Phone 3 to Offer an AI-Powered Platform; Launch Slated for Q1 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »