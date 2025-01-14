Hellboy: The Crooked Man OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The 2024 superhero horror film Hellboy: The Crooked Man is scheduled for its OTT debut in India. Based on the Dark Horse Comics character Hellboy, the movie is a reboot of the franchise and delves into a darker narrative inspired by Mike Mignola's The Crooked Man series. Directed by Brian Taylor, who co-wrote the screenplay with Christopher Golden, the film explores supernatural themes through its 1950s Appalachian setting. Despite its box office struggles, it is anticipated to garner a fresh audience online.

When and Where to Watch Hellboy: The Crooked Man

Hellboy: The Crooked Man will be available for streaming on Lionsgate Play starting January 17, 2025. This OTT release aims to reach a broader audience, especially fans of the Hellboy franchise.

Official Trailer and Plot of Hellboy: The Crooked Man

The movie's plot revolves around Hellboy, portrayed by Jack Kesy, assisting rookie B.P.R.D. agent Bobbie Jo Song in a perilous mission. Set in the 1950s, the story unfolds as the duo confronts The Crooked Man, a sinister figure collecting souls for Satan in the Appalachian Mountains. This narrative adapts elements of Mignola's limited series while introducing new characters, such as Bobbie Jo Song, played by Adeline Rudolph.

The trailer teases a chilling and atmospheric experience, combining horror and supernatural elements with Hellboy's characteristic action-packed escapades.

Cast and Crew of Hellboy: The Crooked Man

The film stars Jack Kesy as Hellboy, Adeline Rudolph as rookie agent Bobbie Jo Song, and Jefferson White as Tom Ferrell, a former soldier haunted by his childhood encounter with The Crooked Man. Martin Bassindale portrays Jeremiah Witkins/The Crooked Man, adding a menacing presence to the narrative. The project is backed by Millennium Media, Dark Horse Entertainment, and other production houses.

Reception of Hellboy: The Crooked Man

Despite receiving critical praise for its adherence to the source material and darker tone, the film failed to perform commercially. . The film's global theatrical performance was underwhelming, earning just $2 million. With its OTT release, it seeks to gain traction among viewers who appreciate supernatural horror and comic book adaptations. The online platform could provide a second wind for the latest installment in the Hellboy saga.